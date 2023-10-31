Messi wins record eighth Ballon d'Or for best player

STORY: Lionel Messi wins a record eighth Ballon d'Or for the best soccer player in the world

Messi played a pivotal role in guiding Argentina to their first World Cup title in 36 years

(Lionel Messi, 2023 Ballon d'Or winner)

“Well, as always, I don't know if I'm the best, if I am or not, and it's not something that I ask myself or that I'm interested in. But the fact that maybe in the future it will be said that I can be among the best, as they say, is a gift for me. It's something very special. Football is played by everyone, everywhere. From a very young age, every kid wants to be a footballer, to be a professional, and for them to tell me that I can be among the best, for me, it is an honor, a great pride, and that’s it."

Aitana Bonmati took home the women's Ballon d'Or

She won the Champions League with Barcelona and helped Spain win the World Cup

(Aitana Bonmati, 2023 Women's Ballon d'Or winner)

“Yes, well, as everyone knows, it has not been an easy year for Spanish football. We have had to fight for many things and stop focusing only on football. Right now, we are looking forward to being professional footballers and to being able to return to the important thing that is football, knowing that we are also leaving a legacy beyond the playing fields."