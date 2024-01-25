EVANSVILLE — Indiana State Sen. Mark Messmer (R-Jasper) announced Thursday he will seek the 8th District congressional seat this year now that Rep. Larry Bucshon is retiring.

Messmer is the second Republican to announce his candidacy in what is expected to be a crowded race for the GOP nomination. Dr. Richard Moss, also of Jasper, announced last week that he's in the race.

Messmer characterized himself in a news release as a conservative.

"I am pro-life, pro-gun, and pro-Trump," the statement quoted him. "And with Joe Biden and the radical left running Washington, every issue, from illegal immigration to economic freedom, has gotten worse with real-world consequences for Hoosiers. We need to restore our economy, secure our borders to protect our communities, and uphold the rule of law."

The filing period for congressional candidates in Indiana ends Feb. 9.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Messmer joins 8th District congressional race