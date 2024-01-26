Messmer running for Congress

Jan. 26—A long-time southern Indiana state lawmaker has filed as a candidate for congress.

State Senator Mark Messmer of Jasper filed his paperwork late Thursday as a Republican candidate for the Eighth District Congressional seat.

"I love my job as a legislator, but in the time I have served as a state representative and then state senator, it was always in the back of my mind if this opportunity arose, it is something I would be interested in," said Messmer. "The timing was right. I am transitioning the ownership of my business to my son. My time in the house and senate has prepared me well in navigating the legislative process. It is a different process in D.C. but I am an engineer and a problem solver and I am confident I can put those skills to work to serve a bigger area."

Messmer says if elected, he will take the same fiscally conservative approach to government in Washington that he has carried out in Indianapolis.

"The same values I represented in House District 63 and Senate District 48 are the same ones I will take to D.C. I want to be a strong, pro-active voice in trying to deal with our immigration systems that don't work for our people here legally and want to try and do things right," said Messmer. "The immigration system is clunky and for immigrants who want to be productive in our society the system doesn't work."

Messmer says he also want to work on bringing more economic development to the area.

"I have worked on a lot of economic development bills during my time in the legislature," he said. "In D.C., I want to create a strong, positive business environment. One of the biggest priorities of that is tackling the national debt."

Messmer's announcement says he is "Pro-life, Pro-gun, and Pro-Trump."

"Trump has his barnacles, but when you look at the policies during his presidency, they were great for our country and I will put up with the barnacles to get the great policies and strong leadership he brought to our country," said Messmer. "For Republicans pro-second amendment and pro-life, I have a 16-year spotless record on those issues. Those are key Republican priorities for the people I represent."

During his time in the legislature, Senator Messmer served in the party leadership and for years was a key member of legislators supporting Crane.

"I bring a broad life experience, good balance and logical perspectives in the decisions I make," he said. "I have always been a person that says what I believe and people can trust my word and I will vote accordingly"

With Congress tied up in knots and getting little accomplished, Messmer says he wants to be a bi-partisan problem solver.

"No one has been more successful working in a bipartisan manner in the statehouse than me," said Messmer. "Anyone can be successful if you only push bills with partisan backing. It is being able to tackle tough issues in a bipartisan manner that make a difference. I have great relationship with Democrats in the Senate and the House. I will not be a partisan bomb thrower in D.C."

Messmer will have company on the ballot in the May primary looking for the nomination to succeed Dr. Larry Bucshon who announced his retirement from congress earlier this month.

First-time candidate Jeremy Heath and Covington minister Jon Schrok have filed on the Republican side.

On the Democrat side the only official filing has come from Vanderburgh County resident Erik Hurt.