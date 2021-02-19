The messy business of sand mining

A loader dumps sand into a magnetized black sand mining equipment along the shore line of San Vicente
Marco Hernandez, Simon Scarr and Katy Daigle

By Marco Hernandez, Simon Scarr and Katy Daigle

(Reuters) - From Shanghai to Seattle, the world's cities are built on massive amounts of sand.

It's in the cement and concrete that make up the bulk of buildings. The glass in the windows of those buildings is made with sand, too, as is the tarmac on the roads around them.

(Open https://tmsnrt.rs/3pCXVcZ in an external browser to view an interactive graphic on sand mining.)

Sand is the planet's most mined material, with some 50 billion tons extracted from lakes, riverbeds, coastlines and deltas each year, according to the United Nations Environment Programme.

Demand for sand is only expected to grow, as the global population continues to climb, cities expand and countries further develop. But in much of the world, sand mining faces little to no government scrutiny.

This means that it is being extracted far quicker than it is naturally replaced, causing environmental damage and, in some cases, jeopardising livelihoods.

Damage from sand extraction can be seen clearly in satellite images, with coastlines eroded, ecosystems destroyed, and even small islands in Southeast Asia entirely wiped off the map.

Rivers have faced major environmental disruption, including the erosion of riverbanks to the point where they collapse, and the destruction of breeding habitats for riverine animals including birds and crocodiles.

Scientists have called for a global programme to monitor and manage the sand mining industry as a first step to controlling the plunder. Standardising the industry would also mean miners don't have to become criminals to operate.

"This isn't an issue that's relevant for only some places. Sand is a critical material for every country," said ecologist Aurora Torres at the Universite Catholique de Louvain in Belgium, who researches how sand mining can affect both the natural world and people's well-being.

(Reporting by Marco Hernandez, Simon Scarr and Katy Daigle; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Karishma Singh)

Recommended Stories

  • Planet Earth its quietest in decades as lockdowns reduce seismic noise

    Earth had its quietest period in decades during 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic significantly reduced human activity and its impact on the planet's crust, according to scientists working on a global study. An international group of seismologists from 33 countries measured a drop of up to 50% in so-called ambient noise generated by humans travelling and factories humming after lockdowns came into force around the world. The team, which included experts from the Swiss Seismological Service at ETH Zurich, a university, measured lower noise levels at 185 of the 268 seismic stations analysed around the world.

  • The problem with implicit bias trainings

    Implicit bias trainings are flawed, but does that mean we should stop doing them? The answer is more complicated than you might think.

  • Bitcoin is 'economic side show' and poor hedge against stocks: JP Morgan

    Bitcoin is an "economic side show" and a poor hedge against a decline in equity prices, analysts at JP Morgan said in a sobering assessment that could undercut the cryptocurrency's rise to record highs. Current prices are well above JP Morgan's estimates of fair value and the mainstream adoption of bitcoin increases its correlation with cyclical assets, which reduces the benefits of diversifying into bitcoin, the investment bank said in a memo. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, last traded at $51,116 on Friday, down from a record high of $52,640 reached on Wednesday.

  • DA son seeks release of father imprisoned in fatal '81 heist

    David Gilbert went to prison a revolutionary, raising his fist and scorning authorities who prosecuted him for an infamous 1981 armored truck robbery in which a guard and two police officers were killed. “As long as I can remember, I’ve known that the most likely scenario is that my father is going to die in prison,” said Chesa Boudin, sworn in as district attorney last year. Boudin ran a progressive campaign in which he said visiting his parents Kathy Boudin and Gilbert in prison showed him the criminal justice system was broken.

  • Fate of Honest Abe statues under review in Chicago, honestly

    A city commission is determining the fate of monuments to Abraham Lincoln and George Washington and other historical figures in Chicago as part of a “racial healing and historical reckoning project” that began over the summer. No decision has been made on whether any of the 41 statues and other commemorative markers of presidents Lincoln, Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Ulysses S. Grant and William McKinley, and more, will be taken down.

  • Nicola Sturgeon orders EU flag to be flown from Scottish government buildings daily

    Nicola Sturgeon has ordered that the EU flag is flown from Scottish government buildings every day, despite Britain no longer being a member of the bloc. Opponents of the First Minister said the demand showed her "obsession" with constitutional issues and "makes no sense" in light of Brexit. The request was included in updated official guidance over which flags should be flown from buildings run by the Scottish government and its agencies. While the Union Jack is to be flown on only one day a year –Remembrance Day – Ms Sturgeon "instructed that the European flag is flown from Scottish government buildings on a daily basis except for specific flag flying dates", the guidance says. Dean Lockhart, the constitution spokesman for the Scottish Tories, said: "The UK has left the EU, so Nicola Sturgeon's personal decision to order the flying of the EU flag on Scottish government buildings makes no sense. "It reconfirms the SNP's refusal to accept referendum results and their ongoing focus on constitutional issues at the expense of more important priorities. But we should not be surprised. Like all nationalists, Sturgeon is obsessed with flags." Last year, the SNP narrowly won a vote to keep the EU flag flying outside the Scottish parliament despite fears that the move compromised the neutrality of the parliamentary estate. A Scottish government spokesman said: "The EU flag is flown to reflect the overwhelming vote of the people of Scotland to remain in Europe, and as a mark of solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of EU citizens who continue to call Scotland home despite Brexit." In the 2016 referendum, the Scottish public voted to remain in the EU by a margin of 62 to 38 per cent.

  • Seattle suburb OKs camping ban it may not be able to enforce

    An affluent Seattle-area community has approved an ordinance prohibiting camping on public property, a measure the city says will connect homeless people to shelters but that might prove hard to enforce because of a federal court ruling. The Mercer Island City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday to prevent people from staying outside or in their cars overnight, The Seattle Times reported. Mercer Island is an island community directly east of Seattle with a population of about 25,000.

  • NASA’s Perseverance rover touches down to start years-long search for life on Mars

    NASA’s Perseverance rover touched down on Mars today and began a mission that’s meant to store up evidence of past life on Mars, after a trip that came to a climax with seven minutes of delicious terror. “Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking the signs of past life,” lead controller Swati Mohan declared at 12:55 p.m. PT. The end of Perseverance’s seven-month, 300 million-mile journey played out like a radio drama. Due to limited bandwidth and an 11-minute delay in receiving signals, there was no live video of the landing. But thanks to… Read More

  • The F-35’s Engine Is a Bit Busted Right Now

    Between cracked turbine blades and slow repair periods, things aren't going so great.

  • Yes, You Should Actually Turn Your Heat Down in a Winter Storm Power Outage

    Here are the best ways to stay warm without cranking the thermostat.

  • How the pandemic is changing the protocol for NASA’s Mars landing — and how to watch it happen

    Veteran spacecraft engineer Chris Voorhees has witnessed six Mars landings in the course of his career, and he’s playing a role in the next one as president of a Seattle-based engineering firm called First Mode. But even though First Mode has been helping NASA ensure that its Perseverance rover will get to the surface of Mars safely on Thursday, Voorhees will experience it in the same way millions of others around the world will: from home, watching a live stream via YouTube. At least he’ll be munching on the traditional good-luck peanuts. “I feel weird if I don’t do it,”… Read More

  • BlackSky satellite data venture makes a $1.5B deal to go public in SPAC merger

    BlackSky Holdings, which is operating a growing fleet of Earth observation satellites as well as a cloud-based platform to analyze geospatial data, says it will become a publicly traded company through a blank-check merger valued at nearly $1.5 billion. The agreement with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. would result in BlackSky being listed on the NYSE with the ticker symbol “BKSY” in July. It’s the latest chapter for a company that traces its roots to Seattle — and still has roughly half of its 135-employee workforce here. The other half of the operation is based in Herndon, Va. The merger could… Read More

  • The Best Cast-Iron Skillets

    Treat any one of these pans properly, and it will serve you for decades.

  • Former Boeing CEO’s blank check company raises $240M for future aerospace deal

    New Vista Acquisition Corp., the blank-check company founded by former Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to prime the pump for a future high-tech acquisition, went on the market today with an initial public offering valued at $240 million. That’s significantly higher than the originally planned $200 million offering. The IPO comes a little more than a year after Boeing fired Muilenburg amid controversy over his handling of the company’s 737 MAX crisis. Boeing is still dealing with the financial and reputational aftermath of two catastrophic crashes in late 2018 and early 2019, the worldwide grounding of the 737 MAX fleet that… Read More

  • Elon Musk Wants the Tesla Roadster to Hover Without Killing People

    Shouldn't be too hard, right?

  • Axiom raises $130M for its space station — and adds Blue Origin alum to its board

    The longtime president of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture, Rob Meyerson, will be joining the board of directors for another pioneering space company in connection with a $130 million funding round. Texas-based Axiom Space says the fresh funding will boost its effort to build the world’s first commercial space station, starting as early as 2024. The Series B funding round was led by London-based C5 Capital, which focuses on cybersecurity and related sectors. Axiom Space said it will partner with other companies in C5’s portfolio to establish an orbital center for cloud computing and cybersecurity operations. Meyerson,… Read More

  • The Best Smart Lights and Systems to Brighten Your Home

    Energy-efficient, dimmable, and colorful, these bulbs can be a valuable addition to your IoT ecosystem.

  • How to Avoid Carbon Monoxide Poisoning While Warming Your Home

    Backup generators can help you stay warm, but they come with a deadly risk if you don't use them correctly.

  • The Best Fitbits You Can Buy Right Now (and Which is Right for You)

    The differences, features, and price points of the popular athletic trackers.From Popular Mechanics

  • The Best Reciprocating Saws for Amateurs and Professionals

    Cut through framing lumber, plumbing PVC, or metal conduit in no time.From Popular Mechanics