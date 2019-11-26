Messy pre-Thanksgiving weather, Bloomberg's campaign event, turkey pardon: 5 things you need to know Tuesday

Thanksgiving travel forecast: less than optimal

Thanksgiving travel troubles are likely this week as two storms track across the nation, bringing a miserable mix of rain, snow and wind from coast to coast. The first storm will dump heavy snow, as much as 6-12 inches, across portions of the western and central U.S. on Tuesday and into Wednesday. Wind-driven snow will spread from Colorado to Michigan into Tuesday night and dangerous travel conditions will exist in these areas because of low visibility and slick roads. After the storm moves through the East, howling winds will be the main issue across portions of the Midwest and Northeast into Thanksgiving Day. Another strong storm will roar ashore into the West Coast later Tuesday and into Wednesday. This storm threatens to bring rain to much of California, including San Francisco and Sacramento. Safe travels!

Prefer to listen? Check out the 5 things podcast below and subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts:

Bloomberg continues his presidential campaign

New Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will take his campaign to Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday – a day after he lambasted President Donald Trump over the recent ouster of the nation's Navy secretary. For the first stop of his Democratic campaign Monday, Bloomberg went to Norfolk, Virginia – the city that hosts the world's largest Navy base – where he criticized Trump over the firing of Richard Spencer. Bloomberg told a group of reporters that we have a president "who has no respect for the rule of law, and no concern whatsoever for ethics or honor, or for the values that truly make America great." While Bloomberg was slamming Trump, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren blasted Bloomberg's newly announced run for president Monday, saying the former New York City mayor "plans to buy a nomination in the Democratic Party."

Bird (or birds) to be spared at official turkey pardoning ceremony

The White House has released the names of the two turkeys up for consideration for the title of "National Thanksgiving Turkey" at the official turkey pardoning ceremony: Bread and Butter. President Donald Trump will issue a presidential pardon to one of the turkeys Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving, as part of the annual tradition that was made official in 1989 under former President George H.W. Bush. The White House is conducting polling on social media and its website to determine the winner. But, full disclosure: In last year's turkey battle Peas beat out Carrots, but both were pardoned and sent to live out their days in Virginia at Gobbler's Rest, where they're cared for by Virginia Tech students and veterinarians, according to the White House.

Starbucks kicks off Black Friday sales with 'the gift that keeps on giving'

To kick off Black Friday week, Starbucks is selling $40 Brewed Refill Tumblers starting Tuesday that can be refilled with free grande brewed coffee or hot tea anytime in January at participating locations. That's 31 days of Starbucks coffee for $40. The 16-ounce tumblers are what the coffee giant calls "the gift that keeps on giving. Supplies are limited and Starbucks Reserve coffees are excluded, Starbucks says. Also from Tuesday through Black Friday, Starbucks Rewards members can earn 50 bonus stars when they spend $20 or more in a single transaction.

Today is the day to self-clean your oven, sort of

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, you might be thinking it's time to hit the "self-clean" button on your grimy, food-stained oven. Not so fast, says product website Reviewed, part of the USA TODAY Network. Several appliance repair services recommend that you not attempt a self-clean cycle before a major holiday. Most self-cleaning systems use high heat – over 800 degrees Fahrenheit – and an oven that isn't up to snuff might be susceptible to a breakdown. If you do opt to self-clean, do it now. Don't wait until Thanksgiving: Your house is going to get some unpleasant smell and smoke as those old stains burn off. The process typically takes two to four hours.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Thanksgiving travel, Michael Bloomberg, turkey pardoning: 5 things to know Tuesday