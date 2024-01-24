'Messy' weather system to bring possibilities for snow, freezing drizzle, rain in Green Bay area

GREEN BAY - After snow hit the area in January, more precipitation is on the way. This time, it's rain.

A system is bringing all kinds of precipitation to Green Bay in the middle of the week, including the possibilities for snow, freezing drizzle and rain.

Freezing drizzle will be the biggest threat in the system Wednesday, though the expected amount of rain has decreased from earlier forecasts in the week, said Jillian Goodin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Green Bay.

Warmer temperatures in the mid-30s through the day Wednesday will cause precipitation to fall as rain or freezing rain, Goodin said. The hazardous weather outlook says a "wintry mix" is possible. The forecast for the next couple of days calls for highs in the mid-30s and lows of 33, so a 3- to 5-degree swing in temperatures.

The National Weather Service Green Bay said there could still be some slick spots on untreated roads especially north of State 29.

"This system is tricky,” Goodin said.

Most of the impact of Wednesday’s system will affect the evening commute and early Thursday morning. The freezing rain will start to fall Wednesday evening but will get heavier through the night and early Thursday morning.

Because of the freezing and icy conditions, the state Department of Natural Resources warned everyone to check the snowmobile trail and ice conditions on lakes and rivers before heading out. Contact a local fishing or bait club for conditions if you want to go on water.

The DNR does not monitor ice conditions.

Snowmobile conditions can be found at on Travel Wisconsin's Snow Report.

“All different types of precipitation will be possible with this in the Fox Valley and Green Bay area,” Goodin said. “It’s definitely a messy system.”

