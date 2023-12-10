Met asks for help to find pro-Palestine protester carrying ‘final solution’ placard

Scotland Yard said: 'Where offences aren’t seen in the moment we will still act' - Twitter/X

The Metropolitan Police has asked the public to help identify pro-Palestine protesters with anti-Semitic placards on Saturday.

A man wearing a keffiyeh scarf was pictured holding aloft a sign that showed the Israel flag with the words “the final solution”, which was the title of the Nazi plan for Jewish genocide during the Second World War.

The placard also depicted two people trying to topple the Star of David with a US flag emblazoned on it.

Another sign compared Nazi concentration camps to Gaza.

Scotland Yard said: “We understand why people are angry and disappointed that this man wasn’t arrested yesterday during the protest. We share those frustrations and obviously we wish he had been.

“We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify this man.

“The reality is with a protest involving 40,000 people where officers are focusing not just on placards but on crowd safety, potential disorder and other offences there will always be some that are missed,” the Met added.

“We have shown that where offences aren’t seen in the moment we will still act, identifying suspects and making arrests.”

Nude Holocaust victims photograph

Some 13 people were arrested in the latest of the marches in support of Palestine that have descended upon central London on Saturdays. Most were for offensive placards and bring the number of arrests at related protests in the past two months to 300.

At the same march, a woman was filmed brandishing a cardboard sign with a photograph of nude Holocaust victims being rounded up for death in 1943 alongside an image this year of Gazan men being stripped to their underwear next to Israeli soldiers, with the caption: “Spot the difference.”

The other side of the placard said “stop killing children”.

The Met has asked the woman, who was wearing a beanie hat and a Palestinian keffiyeh scarf, “ to come forward”.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting 4240518/23 for the “final solution” placard and 4240526/23 for the placard comparing Nazi concentration camps to Gaza.

