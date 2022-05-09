They met at a club and had drinks. His $200,000 watch collection was stolen, police say

After a night of drinking with a woman, a 35-year-old man woke up alone inside his luxurious Miami condo to find his $200,000 watch collection missing, police said.

Miami police said the woman behind the theft was caught on camera leaving the high-rise with a large orange bag, and detectives need help identifying her.

According to police, the man told detectives he met the woman at a Miami nightclub on April 23. They left the club around 1:30 a.m. and he took her to his waterfront condo at One Paraiso, 3131 NE Seventh AVe., to “have drinks and hang out.” Police declined to say which nightclub they were at.

The man told detectives they drank together, hung out, and that eventually he fell asleep. When he woke up at 10:30 a.m., the woman was gone — and so were his watches, police said. The man didn’t say if he felt like he was drugged, police said.

Newly released surveillance video shows the brown-eyed, brown-haired woman getting into the elevator with the man, who is off-camera. She’s wearing a brown tie-dye top with shorts, black sandals and a brown medium-sized bag (it looks to be a Michael Kors).

Just before 5 a.m., cameras show her getting onto the elevator from the 36th floor alone, this time also carrying a large orange bag with a white insignia in the center and wearing a mask. Police said she left in a white four-door car, possibly a Toyota Camry that might have been a rideshare.

This isn’t the first time these drink and chill sessions have ended in crime. In 2020, a night of flirting at a Broward casino ended with a man drugged in his hotel and room and out of $9,000 cash. In 2018, a man told police he was drugged at gunpoint by two women he took home from the club. Police said they stole more than $200,000 in chains, bracelets and watches. In 2016, a Colombian woman was arrested on charges of stealing jewelry and cash from tourists after seducing them. A similar crime happened in Hollywood.

Miami police said they don’t know what type of watches were stolen in the April case.

Anyone with information on who the woman is and where they can find her is asked to call Miami Police’s Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030. If you want to stay anonymous, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471- TIPS (4877).