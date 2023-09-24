Met commissioner demands better legal protection for armed police

The Metropolitan Police commissioner has demanded changes to the way police officers are treated by the justice system amid the growing row over the decision to charge a firearms specialist with murder.

Sir Mark Rowley called for better legal protection for officers who use force while on duty and said there must be more clarity about their right to defend themselves.

He also criticised the pace of the justice system, saying that even when officers followed their training and tactics they could still end up facing years of protracted legal proceedings.

His comments came in a letter to Suella Braverman, who on Sunday voiced her support for armed officers by saying they must not fear “ending up in the dock”.

The Home Secretary said she had launched an official review days after an armed policeman was charged with murdering Chris Kaba, a 23-year-old black man, who was shot dead driving through south London last November.

The Metropolitan Police has been thrown into turmoil after hundreds of authorised firearms officers laid down their weapons in protest at the decision by the Crown Prosecution Service to charge the officer.

Ms Braverman tweeted:

They mustn’t fear ending up in the dock for carrying out their duties.

Officers risking their lives to keep us safe have my full backing & I will do everything in my power to support them. 2/3 — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) September 24, 2023

She added: “That’s why I have launched a review to ensure they have the confidence to do their jobs while protecting us all.”

Responding to the announcement of the review, Sir Mark said: “We would welcome the review considering the following issues, which would require changes to regulations or primary legislation:

Amendments to ensure the application of the subjective criminal law test for self-defence in police misconduct, not the objective civil test. One simple test will avoid delay, simplify the process and provide better protection for the public service

The introduction of the criminal standard of proof for unlawful killing in inquests and inquiries. This will avoid the confusion caused when different conclusions are reached in criminal and coronial cases

Changes to the threshold at which the IOPC [Independent Office for Police Conduct] can launch criminal or misconduct investigations.

“Too often investigations are announced when only a minimal interrogation of the facts has taken place, damaging public confidence, only for further inquiries to establish criminality or wrongdoing either wasn’t borne out at the level initially suggested, or at any level at all.

“The IOPC should not be able to launch such investigations based only on a mere ‘indication’ of an offence or wrongdoing.

“It would be more sensible for the threshold to be a ‘reasonable suspicion’, as in most other cases of criminal law.”

