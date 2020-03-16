One of fashion's most anticipated events of the year, the Met Gala, has been postponed indefinitely as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, staffers at the Metropolitan Museum of Art were sent an internal email announcing that the museum will remain closed through Saturday, April 4, according to Vogue.

Additionally, a Met spokesperson confirmed to Vogue that in deference to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisement that there should not be any gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks, the museum has made the decision to cancel all programs and events through May 15. The Met Gala is generally slated for the first Monday in May.

In 2019, The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute and host of the annual blockbuster ball announced the 2020 theme was centered around "About Time: Fashion and Duration."

This news follows a host of other popular annual events such as SXSW, Coachella, and many more being canceled or postponed amid the global coronavirus crisis.

A new date for this year's Met Gala has not yet been announced.

Met Gala 2020 postponed amid coronavirus pandemic originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com