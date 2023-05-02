Met Gala 2023: All the Celeb EXES on This Year's Carpet

NBC

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are known for their bold style, and they delivered once again at the 2023 Met Gala! Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner all hit the carpet in glamorous looks in honor of Karl Lagerfeld. Kim wowed in an extravagant Schiaparelli look, covered in thousands of freshwater pearls and crystals with a silk cape stretched out behind her. Kylie, meanwhile, was a total bombshell in a bright red cutout dress and powder blue cape from Jean Paul Gaultier by Haider Ackermann. Kendall sparkled in a sequined Marc Jacobs bodysuit with dramatic sleeves, wearing sky-high boots and her hair in a sleek ponytail.