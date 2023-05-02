Met Gala 2023: All the Celeb EXES on This Year's Carpet
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson aren’t the only former celebrity couple who were both in attendance at the 2023 Met Gala. See their awkward run-in!
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson aren’t the only former celebrity couple who were both in attendance at the 2023 Met Gala. See their awkward run-in!
The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are known for their bold style, and they delivered once again at the 2023 Met Gala! Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner all hit the carpet in glamorous looks in honor of Karl Lagerfeld. Kim wowed in an extravagant Schiaparelli look, covered in thousands of freshwater pearls and crystals with a silk cape stretched out behind her. Kylie, meanwhile, was a total bombshell in a bright red cutout dress and powder blue cape from Jean Paul Gaultier by Haider Ackermann. Kendall sparkled in a sequined Marc Jacobs bodysuit with dramatic sleeves, wearing sky-high boots and her hair in a sleek ponytail.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson appear to be friendly exes! In the photos, the SKIMS founder, former “Saturday Night Live” star and the Grammy winner smile as they talk at the dinner reception. Kim and Pete were first spotted together in October 2021 and went Instagram official in March 2022.
And she brought daughter North West as her fashionable date.
I’m so excited! I’m so excited! (I’m so scared.)
Kendall Jenner is in town for the Met Gala, and she spent her Saturday night having a date with Bad Bunny at one of New York City’s biggest celeb hotspots.
Prince Harry has been left out of the official roles in his father, King Charles', coronation service on Saturday. Prince William and his son, Prince George, have official roles.
The four-part docuseries Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All premieres Wednesday on Disney+
Ah, the 1983 Chloé reference strikes again.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife followed the iconic color palette of Chanel.
Mother of pearl.
The Last of Us star was on a menswear high. He just got higher
The sisters attended an Usher concert and got massages in a Karl Lagerfeld-themed suite.
And she smiled on the red carpet.
"There are three of us here."
Taylor Swift encountered a brief technical issue with her in-ear monitors during her second Atlanta Eras Tour show and told cat jokes to fill the time.
Carrie Underwood has a green thumb -- and it seems to run in the family. The country music superstar shared a series of photos to Instagram on Sunday showing an epic "garden haul" of veggies she grew with the help of her youngest son, Jacob, 4. "Today's garden haul...beets, carrots, snap peas, radishes, yellow squash and kale," she wrote in the caption, before listing all the ways she uses every part of the beet so that there's "nothing wasted."
"I wasn't sure about the hat, but now I'm kinda feeling it," Jennifer Lopez said of her Ralph Lauren Met Gala look
Gordon Lightfoot, Canada's legendary folk singer-songwriter known for “If You Could Read My Mind" and "Sundown” and for songs that told tales of Canadian identity, died on Monday. Representative Victoria Lord said the musician died at a Toronto hospital. Considered one of the most renowned voices to emerge from Toronto’s Yorkville folk club scene in the 1960s, Lightfoot went on to record 20 studio albums and pen hundreds of songs, including “Carefree Highway," “Early Morning Rain” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald."
"Your elbow is in my hoo-ha," Berry told her stylist, Lindsay Flores, in the funny Instagram video
A new picture of a grinning Princess Charlotte has been released ahead of her eighth birthday on Tuesday.