Met Gala moment: Red carpet proposal accepted

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, the biopic about Elvis Presley that Tom Hanks was filming when he got COVID, is still more than a month away, but Luhrman and his crew have their marketing machine in full swing anyway. Tonight, the filmmaker, Elvis star Austin Butler, and the real Priscilla Presley all conveniently showed up to the Met Gala in New York at the same time and slightly early, giving them a perfect chance to casually plug the Elvis movie.