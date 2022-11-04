He met her on dating app before their first date. Then, she stole his car, GA cops say

A woman stole a man’s car on their first date after the two had met on a dating app, according to police in Georgia.

The woman had taken an Uber on Oct. 26 to the man’s house in Coweta for their date after they met on Plenty of Fish, according to WSB-TV.

“As they’re getting ready to go out for the evening, he’s getting ready, he hears his truck crank up in the driveway, and she’s left in it,” Toby Nix, a spokesperson for the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, told Fox 5 Atlanta.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. according to an email sent to McClatchy News by Nix.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded, and one deputy spotted the stolen vehicle and started to pursue, Nix wrote in the email to McClatchy News.

The vehicle didn’t stop and fled to an interstate while deputies followed, reaching speeds of over 100 mph during the chase, the email says.

Deputies used “stop sticks” — tire deflation devices — to bring the vehicle to a halt, according to Nix.

Video released by the sheriff’s office shows a pickup truck speeding down Interstate 85 before traveling off the side of the road.

After deputies stopped the vehicle, they arrested the woman and brought her to the Coweta County Jail. Coweta is about 40 miles southwest of Atlanta.

The woman faces charges of theft, fleeing and attempt to elude, according to Nix.

Plenty of Fish did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

