Met Office warns of 75mph winds across UK ahead of New Year celebrations

The Met Office warning comes as the Environment Agency issued more flood warnings after areas like Tewkesbury (pictured) badly hit by Storm Gerrit braced for more rainfall - Emma Trimble / SWNS

The Met Office has warned that gusts of 75mph could hit parts of the south of England and Wales this weekend.

The yellow weather warning covers parts of the South East, South West, East Anglia and Wales from 11am on Saturday until 3am on December 31.

A separate yellow warning has been issued for Northern Ireland from midnight until 11am on Saturday, with up to 25mm of rain expected in just a few hours.

It comes as the Environment Agency (EA) issued 23 flood warnings and a further 103 flood alerts after areas badly hit by Storm Gerrit braced for yet more rainfall.

The flood warnings cover areas near Cheltenham, Rugby, Oswestry, York and the Lake District.

Members of the Knottingley Canoe Club visited the River Ouse, York to take advantage of the rising flood water following heavy rain from Storm Gerrit - Yorkshire Post / SWNS

Storm Gerrit battered much of the country over the week with 80mph winds, blizzards and heavy rain, leaving some in Scotland claiming they were blindsided by its ferocity.

In the storm’s wake, the Met Office has pledged to review its weather alerts after it has been challenged over whether amber alerts should have been issued.

Hundreds of homes in Scotland remain without power as the post-storm clean-up begins, but electricity bosses are “very confident” the remaining 750 properties will be reconnected on Friday.

Thousands of properties in Ceredigion were also without power on Thursday after lightning struck supplies in Wales.

Meanwhile, New Year’s Eve revellers have been urged to wrap up as conditions across many parts of the UK could feel close to freezing on Sunday night.

People have been urged to travel before the New Year weekend as rail chaos continues across the country - Vuk Valcic / Avalon

Meteorologist Alex Burkill warned there will be a “chilly feel to things as the clock strikes midnight”.

The weather is expected to remain unsettled with further strong winds and heavy rain throughout the last weekend of 2023.

The Met Office said a spell of strong and gusty winds will move east across England and Wales, bringing some disruption to travel and services.

It comes as people have been urged to travel as early as Friday to avoid missing the festivities as rail chaos continues across the country.

