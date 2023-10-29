Met Office warns of further rain on south coast

The Met Office has extended its yellow weather warning for the south coast.

The service has warned more wet weather could bring further disruption to parts of southern and southeast England until 18:00 GMT on Monday.

It said there was a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to buildings.

The Environment Agency has also issued 20 flood warnings across Hampshire, Dorset and the Isle of Wight.

The Environment Agency said there was a risk of flooding in the following areas:

Hampshire:

Beaulieu

Calshot, Hythe, Marchwood, Eling and Redbridge

Carisbrooke and Hunny Hill on the Lukely Brook

Fareham

Hamble estuary

Itchen estuary

Langstone and Emsworth

Mansbridge and Woodmill on the River Itchen

Isle of Wight:

Cowes, East Cowes, and Newport

Gurnard on the Gurnard Luck

Yarmouth

Sandown, Brading and Bembridge on the Eastern Yar

Whitwell, Wroxall, Langbridge, Alverstone on the Eastern Yar

Dorset:

Christchurch Harbour Side

Poole Harbour at West Quay and Lower Hamworthy Quay

Portland Harbour at Ferry Bridge

River Brit at Newtown, and Southgate Old Mill, Beaminster

Upper Frome at Maiden Newton

Upper Frome from Maiden Newton to Dorchester

West Bay Harbour and Esplanade

The agency has urged people to stay away from coastal paths, piers and promenades and people not to drive through flood water, adding that just 30cm (11.8 inches) of flowing water was enough to move a car.

Hampshire County Council said it had additional resources on standby to clear excess water from the highways and any falling tree debris.

Residents on the Isle of Wight have been tackling floods after heavy rainfall on Saturday night.

