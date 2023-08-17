Met officer charged with rape and non-fatal strangulation

Pc James Murray is also accused of actual bodily harm and possession of a firearm - Alamy /Loop Images

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape and a string of other offences, some of which were allegedly committed while he was on duty.

Pc James Murray, who was attached to Met Operations, was arrested on Wednesday and charged the following day.

He is accused of rape, non-fatal strangulation, actual bodily harm, misconduct in public office, possession of a firearm (Pava spray), and four counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between January and August, with some of them allegedly taking place while Mr Murray was on duty.

He has been suspended from duty and a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said a woman who is known to Pc Murray is receiving support from specially trained officers.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.