Met officer involved in initial Lawrence murder inquiry cleared by ‘liar’, secret report claims

Lawrence investigator Ray Adams, pictured in 2012, was cleared of corruption by a 'liar'

A senior Scotland Yard officer, who was involved in the early stages of the Stephen Lawrence murder investigation, was previously cleared of corruption after a police informant with links to one of the killers gave an entirely “fictitious” testimony, it has been alleged.

Ray Adams, who was a Met commander in south London in 1993 when Lawrence was murdered, had years earlier been accused of having links with notorious criminals and gangsters.

But following a lengthy investigation in the late 1980s in which a police informant gave a statement on his behalf, Mr Adams was cleared of any wrongdoing.

However, a secret report produced by the Met Police in 2000 concluded that the testimony had been “totally fictitious” and had come from someone connected to the family of David Norris - one of the two men convicted in 2012 of Lawrence’s racist murder.

Stephen Lawrence, 18, who was stabbed to death in London in 1993 - Enterprise News and Picture

The report was uncovered by the BBC and Scotland Yard has said the allegations may now be considered by the ongoing Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into whether information on alleged police corruption was withheld from the Macpherson Inquiry.

Mr Adams, 81, who left the Met shortly after the 1993 murder, was only very briefly involved in the investigation and there is no evidence he influenced those working on the case.

But the fact a police informant with links to the Norris family allegedly gave false testimony on his behalf has further raised questions about whether corruption played a part in the failure to catch Lawrence’s killers at the time.

The 18-year-old was stabbed to death at a bus stop in south London in April 1993 by a racist gang.

Police failed to catch his killers despite several tip-offs naming those responsible and it was not until 2012 that David Norris and Gary Dobson were convicted of his murder.

Norris’s father, Clifford, was a notorious gangster, and it was he who allegedly had links with the informant who gave a statement on Mr Adams’ behalf.

Neville Lawrence, father of Stephen, outside court in 2012 - LUKE MACGREGOR/REUTERS

The informant - who was also coincidentally called David Norris - was shot dead by a hitman in 1991.

Imran Khan, solicitor for Baroness Lawrence, the victim’s mother, described the claims contained in the secret 2000 report as “dramatic, disturbing and shocking”.

‘We will review such material’

He said the Met should apologise to Baroness Lawrence for not previously revealing the details of the 2000 report and also for allegedly misleading the Macpherson Inquiry.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards will be writing to the BBC to request access to any material in their possession that supports allegations of police corruption.

“We will review such material, alongside the outcomes of the above IOPC investigations and any previous relevant anti-corruption investigations conducted by the Met, to determine whether any further action is required.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.