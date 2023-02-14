Met officer who may have been able to stop Couzens before he murdered Sarah Everard resigns on full pension

Couzens is serving a whole-life sentence for his crimes against Ms Everard and will be sentenced for the new offences on March 6 - Metropolitan Police/Getty

A Metropolitan Police officer who might have been able to stop Wayne Couzens resigned with their full pension before gross misconduct proceedings were brought over their alleged failure to investigate the predator’s flashing offences.

The unnamed constable failed to establish that a serving firearms officer was responsible for several indecent exposure incidents at a branch of McDonald’s in Kent, leaving him free to abduct, rape and murder Sarah Everard just days later.

The officer did not identify Couzens’s profession by the time of the killing, despite Couzens driving his own car to the McDonald's, which was caught on CCTV, and paying for his food using his credit card.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation into how the flashing reports were handled and concluded the constable should face a gross misconduct hearing.

The individual is also accused of lying to the watchdog over their account of the investigation. If they had been found to have done so they would have faced the sack, if they had not resigned and left the force last year.

The officer will keep his pension, and would have even if they had not resigned.

Under Government guidelines, pensions can only be forfeited if a police officer is convicted of an offence committed in connection with their service which leads to a serious loss of confidence in policing. It is not forfeited if they are sacked for gross misconduct.

Alleged failings

A gross misconduct hearing will still consider allegations that the constable breached police standards for “honesty and integrity” and for “alleged failings over the way inquiries were progressed” with the flashing incidents.

Had the link been made to Couzens when the final flashing offence was reported on Feb 28 2021, he would have been suspended from his role in the Met’s parliamentary and diplomatic unit and forced to hand in his warrant card.

Instead, three days later, he was free to use his warrant card to stage a bogus arrest and snatch Ms Everard from the streets of south London.

The IOPC also announced that a sergeant from Kent Police would face a misconduct meeting, a lower-level disciplinary process which could result in a final written warning at worst, for their handling of a flashing report made in June 2015.

The complaint was made by a driver who saw a man driving his vehicle while naked from the waist down near Dover in Kent. The vehicle was identified as belonging to Couzens.

The sergeant was said to have a case to answer for misconduct “for alleged failures in following all reasonable lines of enquiry before the case was closed”, the IOPC said.

“We found no evidence to suggest that Wayne Couzens was identified as a police officer and he was not spoken to,” the watchdog added.

At the time, Couzens had been working at the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.

Guilty plea

Couzens, 50, pleaded guilty on Monday to exposing himself on two occasions at the drive-thru restaurant in February 2021 and flashing a female cyclist in a Kent woodland in November 2020.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge relating to the June 2015 incident and it was left on file along with two other flashing allegations.

The IOPC investigation into the McDonald’s investigation examined whether inquiries were “adequately carried out and supervised between the officer’s visit to the restaurant on March 3 and March 10 when a different team took over”.

The watchdog considered whether national policies were followed in relation to the gathering of any available CCTV evidence, checks on a vehicle used by the alleged offender and if evidential material had been processed correctly.

The IOPC also found that another Met Police officer had no case to answer regarding their supervision of the indecent exposure enquiries.

Hearing to progress

The Met Police said its directorate of professional standards would seek to progress the gross misconduct hearing as soon as possible now that Couzens has admitted the new offences.

Sal Naseem, IOPC regional director, said: “We have been unable to publish our findings until now due to the risk of prejudicing criminal proceedings against Couzens.

“Now that those have concluded it will be for the Metropolitan and Kent police forces to organise disciplinary proceedings which will consider the evidence we have gathered and determine whether the allegations against the officers are proven or not.”

Couzens is serving a whole-life sentence for his crimes against Ms Everard and will be sentenced for the new offences on March 6.