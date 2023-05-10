Met officer suspended over OnlyFans page accused of failing to properly investigate Wayne Couzens

The hearing will examine allegations that while she was serving with the Met, Samantha Lee failed to properly investigate a report that Couzens indecently exposed himself to staff at a drive-through McDonalds in Kent

A former Metropolitan Police officer, who is claimed to have set up an OnlyFans account entitled Officer Naughty, will face a disciplinary hearing over allegations that she failed to investigate Wayne Couzens properly for indecent exposure.

Samantha Lee is accused of “failing to undertake correct investigative enquiries” regarding Couzens’ flashing incident and then “providing a misleading account” when questioned about it.

She is due to undergo a seven-day misconduct hearing, which starts next week, even though she is no longer a serving officer.

Ms Lee, who was based in the South Area Command Unit, left the force, allegedly after the discovery of raunchy pictures she posted online and on social media.

These included pictures on her Instagram account of her wearing lingerie, as well as a video of her displaying a tongue stud.

When Met bosses were made aware of the images, she was given advice relating to online safety.

However, Ms Lee was subsequently suspended from the Met when it emerged that she had also set up an OnlyFans account, called Officer Naughty, which allowed users to pay to subscribe to the account and view the images.

Ms Lee subsequently resigned from the Met.

Indecent exposure

The disciplinary hearing will examine allegations that while she was serving with the Met, she failed to properly investigate a report that Couzens had indecently exposed himself to staff at a drive-through McDonalds in Kent, just days before be abducted, raped and murdered Sarah Everard.

In March this year, Couzens, who is serving a whole life term, pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent exposure, including two offences at the McDonald’s restaurant.

It is alleged that despite being handed CCTV footage showing Couzens’ car, the Met Police failed to identify him and ascertain that he was a serving police officer.

At his sentencing hearing, one of the victims of the McDonald’s incident criticised the Met Police for failing to investigate the matter properly, adding that if they had done so, Miss Everard might have been saved.

In a statement issued earlier this month about the disciplinary hearing, a Met spokesman said: “It is alleged that in March 2021, former PC Samantha Lee failed to undertake the correct investigative enquiries into an allegation of indecent exposure and that she subsequently provided a misleading account of her actions when questioned about them.

“It is alleged that in doing so, the following Standards of Professional Behaviour have been breached: Duties and Responsibilities and Honesty and Integrity.

“It is alleged their conduct amounts to breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour, and if proven would be so serious as to justify dismissal.”

The hearing is due to take place before a legally qualified chair and is expected to last for seven days.

