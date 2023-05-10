Met Police apologise after 60 documents relating to Daniel Morgan murder found in locked cabinet

Private investigator Daniel Morgan was found dead with an axe embedded in his head in 1987 - METROPOLITAN POLICE/PA

Documents that should have been handed over to the inquiry investigating the Metropolitan Police's handling of the murder of private detective Daniel Morgan have been found in a locked cabinet in Scotland Yard, the force has admitted.

A total of 60 documents, comprising of more than 150 pages, were discovered in January in a cupboard that had not been opened for a number of years.

The Met said they had carefully assessed the documents and had determined that some of the material should have been handed over to the independent inquiry and also the subsequent probe by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

The Met’s Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray said: “We fully acknowledge how unacceptable and deeply regrettable this situation is.

“We are working to understand what has taken place and any impact. We apologise to the family of Daniel Morgan and to the Panel.”

A damning report by the Daniel Morgan Independent Panel accused the Met of “institutional corruption” over its handling of the investigation into the 1987 murder of Mr Morgan.

He was found dead in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south-east London, with an axe embedded in his head.

But the independent report, published in June 2021, also accused the Met of delaying its work by failing to hand over documents in a timely manner.

Despite five police inquiries no one has ever been brought to justice over the father-of-two’s murder and for years it had been alleged that the investigation had been hampered by corrupt police officers, who also had links to tabloid journalists.

In 2013 Theresa May, the then Home Secretary, ordered an independent review into the investigation.

But the final report accused former Met Commissioner, Dame Cressida Dick of failing to cooperate properly claiming her team had failed to hand over material when requested.

Speaking at the time, Baroness O’Loan, the chairman of the independent panel, said: “At times our contact with the Metropolitan Police Service resembled police contact with litigants rather than with a body established by the Home Secretary to enquire into a case.”

The documents were discovered in a locked cabinet in New Scotland Yard, despite the fact the Met Police only moved to their new premises in 2016. It is not clear what date the documents in question relate to.

A spokesman for the Met said: “A total of 95 pages of material (37 documents) have been initially identified that would have been disclosed under a protocol agreed with the Panel.

“In addition, we also identified a further 71 pages (23 documents) that would have been provided to HMICFRS as part of their subsequent inspection.

“Our assessment is that there are no evidential documents that relate to criminal investigations into the murder.

“The Met has written to the family of Daniel Morgan and Baroness O’Loan to explain what we believe has taken place and outline next steps.”

