Met Police apologise to Caroline Flack's mother

Caroline Flack died by suicide on Feb 15 2020 - TOLGA AKMEN/AFP

Caroline Flack’s mother has received a formal apology from the Metropolitan Police over how it handled complaints about her daughter’s treatment.

The 40-year-old Love Island host took her own life on Feb 15 2020.

At the time she was facing prosecution over allegations she had assaulted her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

The Met had pursued the charges of assault by beating, despite the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) recommending that Ms Flack receive only a caution.

Caroline Flack, pictured with her mother Christine, was found dead at her home in Stoke Newington, London

After her daughter’s death, Christine Flack lodged a complaint against the Met, claiming that it had appealed the CPS decision without reviewing key pieces of evidence or discussing the case with alleged victim Mr Burton.

She later escalated the complaint to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which has now released its findings criticising the Met for its handling of the claim, the Eastern Daily Press reported.

Chief superintendent Andy Carter wrote to Ms Flack’s mother to apologise.

"I am sincerely sorry for our inability to previously capture an adequate contemporaneous record of streamlined, balanced and transparent decision-making regarding the CPS appeal and statistical data,” he wrote.

The IOPC report states that the Met's investigation into Mrs Flack's complaint "was not reasonable and proportionate" and that the force had not supplied her with "an open explanation of the officer's decision-making", the paper reported.

Lewis Burton shared this image of himself with Caroline Flack on Instagram following her death - Lewis Burton

A Met spokesman said: "The review did not identify any misconduct but concluded that an officer should receive reflective practice.

"This was about the requirement to review all case material and record a balanced rationale when appealing a CPS decision.

"The IOPC also asked the Met to apologise to Miss Flack's family about there not being a record of the rationale to appeal the CPS decision.

"We have done so and acknowledge the impact this has had on them."