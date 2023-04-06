The Met Police will change – in spite of Sadiq Khan’s troublemaking

New Scotland Yard sign outside the Metropolitan Police headquarters in London

We are all shocked and appalled by the scandals and horrific crimes that have mired the Met Police in recent years – the murder of Sarah Everard, the failings over Stephen Port, and the dreadful cases of misogyny, racism and homophobia within the organisation. Policing only works by consent, which is why rebuilding trust has to be the top priority. I can only welcome the fact that Sir Mark Rowley, the new Met commissioner, is treating it as such.

The Met simply cannot operate if people are afraid to report crimes, and when that authority of the police is lost it is only criminals who benefit. The reform process will be painful. It will mean more scandals coming out of the woodwork. It means some innocent police officers will go through the ordeal of having their cases re-examined, so that corrupt officers can be rooted out. And, as we learnt today, it will mean spending resources that could otherwise be used to solve serious crimes. But it is necessary to remove the rot and restore trust.

While the Met goes through this reform, it is important that we do not vilify our police. The vast majority of London’s police officers are decent people putting themselves in danger every single day to keep us safe. They are as appalled by these scandals as we are. Morale is low and recruitment is difficult, despite huge levels of investment from the Government, so we must not make it worse by tarring all police officers with the same brush.

Sir Mark Rowley has made the right call, ensuring these reforms are prioritised despite the pressures of rising crime in London. However, as London’s police and crime commissioner, Sadiq Khan should really be at the forefront and leading this process. But he is doing what he always does: sitting on the sidelines and letting others take the blame.

Sadiq Khan is bitterly hostile to the police. We all witnessed his media spats with senior officers in recent years, which seriously damaged the important relationship between the Mayor’s office and Scotland Yard. It seems to me like the Mayor is letting this animosity towards the police get in the way of supporting it through the reform process. Indeed, his statements on the matter in recent weeks have been without much substance, simply attacking the police and making sure all of the responsibility sits firmly with Sir Mark Rowley, not the man up for election next year.

We have been asking the Mayor for years to implement reforms to the complaints process and to whistleblower protections, and to ensure that the funding of initiatives like the Violence Reduction Unit goes towards actually reducing crime. But Sadiq Khan does not listen to his political opponents, nor – in my view – does he seem to care very much about the police force on which London relies.

Baroness Casey was clear in her report that all of us need to work together on this, and that reform must be the force’s top priority. We can only hope Sadiq Khan’s personal failings do not get in the way of that.

Shaun Bailey is a London Assembly Member and the former Conservative candidate for Mayor of London