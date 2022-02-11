New Met Police Commissioner must root out racism and sexism, urges Priti Patel

Priti Patel, Sadiq Khan and Dame Cressida Dick - Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Priti Patel has demanded that the new Metropolitan Police Commissioner must demonstrate “strong and decisive” leadership to root out sexism and racism, as well as cut crime.

Launching the search for a replacement for Dame Cressida Dick, the Home Secretary said that the first task of her successor would be to “restore public confidence” after a series of scandals over misogyny and racism among Met Police officers.

“Above all”, however, she said that the next Commissioner would be expected to achieve the “basics” of reducing violent crime, combating abuse of women and girls, removing drugs and weapons from the streets, and protecting the public from harm.

Ms Patel set out her agenda for the new boss of Britain’s largest police force in an article in London’s Evening Standard newspaper less than 24 hours after Dame Cressida quit her post on Thursday after Sadiq Khan, the city’s mayor, withdrew his support for her.

The day before, Mr Khan had put her on notice, saying she had “days and weeks” to come up with a plan to root out the sexism and racism that had been brought into graphic focus last week by the behaviour of police officers at Charing Cross police station.

Selecting ‘the right leader’

In her article, Ms Patel assured Londoners that she was committed to “selecting the right leader for the largest police force in the UK”, a comment underlining that the Home Secretary appoints the Commissioner but has to have “due regard” for the views of Mr Khan.

“This is the biggest leadership role in policing. However, at this time, the challenges facing the new Commissioner are stark,” said the Home Secretary.

“Following a series of appalling incidents and too many historical cases involving serving Met Police officers, it is clear that strong and decisive new leadership will be required to restore public confidence in our largest police force.

“The public in London and across the entire country must once again have confidence in the integrity and professionalism of the police officers who serve them.”

‘Protecting our citizens is paramount’

She added: “Policing culture and conduct have rightly come under scrutiny. Be in no doubt that a new leader must tackle these institutional issues. I will appoint a Commissioner who will deliver results for the public that our police serve and represent.

“Beating crime, preventing crime, protecting our citizens, our streets and communities at a time when this Government is investing record sums into the police, is paramount.

“And above all that’s what I – and the public across the country – will want from the country’s most senior police officer: someone focused on the basics of reducing violence in the city, tackling the abuse of women and girls, ridding our streets of drugs, knives and weapons, saving lives and protecting the public from those who wish to do them harm.”

Dame Cressida said that she had been left with “no choice” but to resign after Mr Khan told her he had no confidence in her leadership. She has agreed to stay for a “short period to ensure the stability of the Met”, which is understood to be a few weeks.