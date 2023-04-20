Met Police detective charged with 'outraging public decency on Hampstead Heath'

The charge relates to an off-duty incident on Hampstead Heath

A Scotland Yard detective is to appear in court charged with outraging public decency following an off-duty incident on Hampstead Heath.

Detective Constable Dariusz Alexander, 48, who is attached to Met Operations Command, was charged via postal charge requisition.

He has been suspended from duty and is set to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court in east London on Thursday.

The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards is aware of the case and the force has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.