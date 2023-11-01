Met Police hunt man after alleged homophobic attack in London

An image has been released of a man that police want to identify following an alleged homophobic attack.

The Metropolitan Police want to track down Alex Ogden, 28, of no fixed abode, after a man in his 50s was violently assaulted in Islington on 18 October.

The attacker made homophobic comments during the assault, police say.

Officers said Mr Ogden has links to London, York and Sheffield and advised the public not to approach him as he may have a knife.

In a statement, the force said that during the attack comments were made "that are being investigated as a homophobic hate crime".

Following the incident the victim had to go to hospital for treatment.

Detectives said Mr Ogden is also wanted for failing to attend court on 31 August after being charged with three common assaults at York railway station.

He is described as a stocky, white male with a distinctive topknot haircut with shaved sides that is often braided into smaller plaits or worn long.

Mr Ogden speaks with a Yorkshire accent and known to use the train network to travel around the country.

Det Con Lauren Gresty, from the Met, who is leading the homophobic assault investigation, said: "Ogden is a dangerous individual and it is crucial that he is located as a matter of urgency.

"He is wanted for a number of offences involving violence and theft, and has a history of violent offending.

"Ogden maybe in possession of a knife, and it is vital the members of the public do not approach him.

"If you see Ogden, or know where he is, it is imperative that you call 999 immediately."

