Met Police officer caught masturbating on train still a serving officer

Terry Malka - EDDIE MITCHELL

A Metropolitan Police officer who was caught masturbating on a train six years ago is still serving with the force, it has emerged.

Police constable Terry Malka, 38, pleaded guilty to outraging public decency, after he was spotted pleasuring himself in a first-class compartment of a train travelling between East Croydon to Horsham in December 2017. He received a community order and was forced to pay costs.

In March 2019 he attended a Met disciplinary hearing, but despite the judge saying he stood “zero” chance of being allowed to remain in the police, extraordinarily he only received a final written warning.

An investigation by LBC has now established that Malka is still serving with the force today and works in the South Area Command Unit.

Scotland Yard has confirmed it is looking again at the case as part of its Operation Onyx review into historic sex allegations against serving officers.

Malka, who joined the Met in 2012 after serving as a special constable during the London Olympics, was spotted masturbating twice, first by station staff and then by a train guard.

Claim actions were because of 'sleep disorder'

Rail workers said the officer appeared to have been drinking and when he was asked to show his ticket he flashed his police warrant card.

He was removed from the train at Gatwick station and arrested, but initially pleaded not guilty, claiming his actions were the result of a sleep disorder.

The officer also argued that he suffered from the condition priapism, which caused him to remain erect for long periods of time.

However when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court in December 2018 he changed his plea to guilty and was ordered to carry out 100 hours of community service and lay £300 costs.

Sentencing him, Recorder Benjamin Gumpert, said: “The chances of you continuing in the Met Police are close to zero.”

'We know we haven’t always been tough enough'

But his disciplinary hearing - which was chaired by the then Met Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball - came to a different conclusion and cleared him to return to work.

Story continues

According to the LBC investigation Malka now has an office-based role within the South Area command and his restrictions are reviewed on an annual basis.

But with the case one of around a thousand that is currently under review, Malka could still yet be sacked.

Commander Jon Savell, who leads the Met’s professional standards team, said: “The actions admitted to by this officer are clearly unacceptable. He was given a final written warning in 2019 and as a result he continues to be employed.

“We would not expect this to be the outcome if a similar case was considered today. It is because we know we haven’t always been tough enough and reached the right decisions on wrongdoing that we are rapidly reviewing all completed cases from the last ten years... this case is included.”

Roy Ramm, a former Commander at the Metropolitan Police told LBC: “The conduct that is described is completely unacceptable. He is precisely the kind of officer who should not have been in the Met. He should have been sacked at the time.

“I think the public have a right to wonder why on earth this officer’s service wasn’t dispensed with at the time”.

Mayor of London: 'Actions are disgraceful'

A spokesman for the Home Office told LBC: “The reputation of British policing has been scarred by recent events and public trust in the police has been shaken.

“The Home Secretary has been clear, she expects all police chiefs to take immediate action to root out any current officers unfit to serve and has launched a review into the police dismissal process, to ensure it is effective at removing officers who fall below the standards expected.”

A spokesman for the Mayor of London said: “The actions of this officer are disgraceful and the Mayor welcomes the fact that this case is being reviewed under the new leadership of the Met.

“The Mayor is committed to working with the Met Commissioner to rid the force of all those unfit to serve to improve public confidence, trust and standards in the police.”