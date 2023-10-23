Met Police officers ‘frustrated’ by inability to make arrests at pro-Palestinian rally

Thousands gathered in London on Saturday at the protest - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images

Metropolitan Police officers who watched as pro-Palestinian protesters called for jihad during a London rally were “frustrated” they were unable to step in, it has been claimed.

The Home Secretary and Sir Mark Rowley , met on Monday after Suella Braverman demanded police use “the full force of the law” to tackle demonstrators committing criminal offences.

A video of a Hizb ut-Tahrir protest surfaced over the weekend, where a member of the crowd could be heard chanting words including “jihad, jihad”.

The individual has not been arrested with the Met saying the word jihad has “a number of meanings”, and specialist counter-terrorism officers had not identified any offences arising from it.

Instead, officers spoke to the man to “discourage any repeat of similar chanting”.

Following Monday’s meeting with Ms Braverman, Sir Mark said the Met had been “absolutely ruthless” in finding anyone who breached the law, revealing the force had made 34 arrests and were pursuing 22 individuals caught on camera or CCTV.

It comes after sources told The Telegraph that rank-and-file officers were initially instructed to have a “zero tolerance” approach to hate crimes at the protests.

However, a number became frustrated as the day progressed by their inability to detain people on the ground, some of whom appeared to be inciting violence.

The source added: “You are very much part of the collective, rather than an individual at these protests and it has been quite frustrating for some officers.”

During the protest, The Met’s social media team posted regularly on X, formerly Twitter, appealing for help identifying suspects retrospectively.

The policy has led to questions over the role of officers on the ground, with one person commenting on one of the posts: “Why weren’t there police there to arrest them in real-time?

“As a taxpayer, I think that’s a fair question to ask.”

Another commented: “The Met seem to prioritise their Twitter account over solid policing.”

An image of a protester brandishing a placard with the word “I fully support Hamas” and footage of a young man apparently shouting anti-Semitic abuse and holding what appeared to be a flag used by terrorist groups, were among the incidents dealt with by police on social media.

The Met initially claimed that although the flag waved by the man appeared similar to those used by groups such as ISIS, they were in fact different.

The force later deleted the post and issued a new statement saying the individual had now been arrested.

Concerns were also raised over the number of officers deployed to police the weekend’s protests, which attracted almost 100,000 people.

Around 1,000 officers, as well as counter-terror police, were on hand to deal with the marches but there were fears that they would not be sufficient if tensions boiled over following a large number of arrests.

Footage of two men who had attended one of the marches carrying England flags being spoken to by police was also circulated online.

In the clip, the men are told: “If anything racist or even close to racist is said… the moment anything close to that is said people are going to start getting arrested.”

The Met said that it had officers from both Jewish and Muslim police groups assisting during the protest.

A spokesman said: “Working alongside senior officers, we had the benefit of officers who were able to put their language skills and cultural awareness to excellent use in helping us to progress investigations in fast time.”

They added: “Representatives from the Jewish and Muslim communities were also invited into our Special Operations Room to meet officers involved in the policing operation to see how the Met keeps people safe.”

