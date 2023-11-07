Met Police prepared to cancel Armistice Day Gaza protest, says former commissioner

Former commissioner Sir Paul Stephenson says Met is prepared to cancel march - Dan Kitwood/Getty

The Metropolitan Police is prepared to cancel the pro-Palestinian Armistice Day march at the last minute, a former commissioner has said.

Sir Paul Stephenson, who commanded the force from 2009 to 2011, warned that a decision on whether to ban the rally “may go to the wire”.

Organisers say hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the demonstration in central London on Saturday to protest against Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, on the same day veterans plan to gather at the Cenotaph to commemorate Britain’s war dead.

Protest organisers met Met police chiefs on Monday as Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley continued to resist calls to block the rally.

On Tuesday morning, Sir Paul said it was “hugely regrettable that organisations thought it appropriate to march on this particular date on this weekend”.

However he described the decision to cancel the protest as “delicate and tricky”.

The Met police could apply to the home secretary for a ban under section 13 of the Public Order Act 1986 on the grounds that there is a risk of serious disorder if they find that their criteria have been met.

Sources within some of the protest groups have indicated they will appeal against the decision if the rally is deemed unlawful.

Sir Paul said that, while he hoped the majority of protesters would comply with a ban and not travel to the capital, he doubted that would be the case.

“And of course, additionally, judgments are going to need to be made regarding the consequences of any ban and the need to police them,” he added.

Speaking on LBC, he said: “Overall, these judgments may go to the wire, with responsible police leadership working hard to bring about an appeal for common-sense resolution.”

He added that the Met would have to make a decision based on the intelligence and information available and ultimately decide if the risk of violence “reaches the high bar required” to cancel the march.

Explaining his own views on whether the protest should go ahead, he said: “[The organisers] can’t really be in any doubt about the significance of the date and the risks involved.

“At the very least, it would seem to me to be tone deaf and somewhat insensitive.”

Protest organisers met police chiefs as Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley continued to resist calls to block the rally - Nigel Howard Media

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said the force requested the pro-Palestinian protesters cancel the rally amid a growing threat of “violence and disorder linked to breakaway groups”.

“Our message to organisers is clear: Please, we ask you to urgently reconsider. It is not appropriate to hold any protests in London this weekend,” he said.

It has now emerged that a number of far-Right football hooligan groups had vowed to hold a counter-demonstration on Saturday at which clashes were feared.

The Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, welcomed the Met’s statement, adding: “hate marchers need to understand that decent British people have had enough of these displays of thuggish intimidation and extremism”.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign, one of the main event organisers, said it was “deeply concerned” by the statement.

They added: “The idea that it is acceptable for Israel to keep bombing and killing Palestinians in Gaza, including over 4,000 children, but not for people to protest peacefully against these crimes is grotesque.”

