Met Police putting onus on women to stay safe was 'repugnant', former Justice Secretary says

Robert Buckland, pictured when he was Justice Secretary in June - AFP

The Metropolitan Police’s attempt to put the onus on women to keep themselves safe following the murder of Sarah Everard was "repugnant", the former Justice Secretary has said.

Robert Buckland, who oversaw the criminal justice system until last month's reshuffle, said placing the burden on women to stay safe “further reduces trust” in the police.

Mr Buckland's intervention comes as the Met is under pressure to establish an independent inquiry into the death of Miss Everard, a 33-year-old who was abducted, raped and murdered by serving police officer Wayne Couzens.

Couzens had a string of other sexual offences to his name, including indecently exposing himself to a woman three days before he killed Ms Everard, but he was never investigated, arrested or suspended from duty.

Sarah Everard, who was murdered by Wayne Couzens

Lord Blair, who served as the Met commissioner from 2005 to 2008, said the force needs to be subjected to “an absolutely forensic” investigation into what went wrong on Couzens.

Lord Blunkett, the former Home Secretary, called for a review of the force’s recruitment and vetting procedures.

“There's a very good reason to have a thorough walk through of the whole process of how you recruit, how you vett and how you continue to monitor - including interrogating social media accounts - police,” he said.

The Met provoked fury by advising people who do not feel safe being detained by a plain clothed police officer to wave down a bus, call 999, or ask to speak to someone over the control room radio.

In an article for The Telegraph, Mr Buckland writes: “Those reading it are to be forgiven if they conclude that the world has gone mad and that we are truly through the looking glass.

“The notion that the burden to stay safe should be on our wives, partners, sisters, daughters and female friends is, quite frankly, repugnant and further reduces trust."

'Police-bashing' will not help

However, Mr Buckland said “police-bashing” would not help restore public trust as he revealed that one of his last acts as a minister was to sign off on a consultation on proposals to give victims a legal right to hold officers to account.

The legislation would give victims "greater accountability" that would then "reduce the number of times when things go wrong," Mr Buckland added.

Dominic Raab, Mr Buckland's successor, is currently reviewing the plans, having said that he began looking at the draft bill "on day one" of his new role. Sources suggested that a consultation would be published within weeks.

Mr Buckland suggested that the legislation could help produce "a police and criminal justice system that is more speedy, supportive, responsive and ready to admit fault than the one we have now."

Lord Blair compared the Met's handling of Miss Everard's murder to the cases of Dr Harold Shipman, who killed hundreds of his patients, and the 2002 Soham murders, when 10-year-olds Holly Marie Wells and Jessica Aimee Chapman were killed by Ian Huntley. Both cases prompted a public inquiry examining police failures.

Need for independent inquiry

“The most important thing about the terrible murder of Sarah Everard is that it’s comparitor cases are ones like Dr Shipman and the Soham murders .. something that is so simply shocking. How can this have happened?” Lord Blair told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme.

“The response of the Met needs to be the same response to those kind of crises, which is an independent inquiry to try and discover what are the processes that allowed this man, who is obviously a manipulative homicidal maniac, to become a police officer.”

The Met Police is this week facing the prospect of yet another crisis in confidence when an inquest begins on Tuesday into the victims of serial killer, Stephen Port.

Serial killer Stephen Port, who was found guilty of murdering four young gay men - PA

Anthony Walgate, 23, Gabriel Kovari, 22, Daniel Whitworth, 21, and Jack Taylor, 25, were killed when Port, currently serving a life sentence, targeted the men, who were on a gay dating website, before meeting them, giving them the GHB date rape drug, murdering them and discarding their bodies.

Wayne Couzens was assigned to guard MPs at the Houses of Parliament on numerous occasions, it was claimed last night. The Sunday Times reported how Couzens had an "access-all-areas pass, adding that he had received up to £10,000 in pay from the Met after his arrest.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker, told the paper he was “extremely concerned” and was seeking a meeting with Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police commissioner.