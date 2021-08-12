Met Police to review Jeffrey Epstein allegations amid Prince Andrew lawsuit

Prince Andrew

Asked about the accusations against the Duke of York on LBC, the head of the Metropolitan Police said that a review into the Jeffrey Epstein allegations is under way but no investigation is taking place.

Dame Cressida Dick said she did not want to talk about individuals but insisted that "no one is above the law" when discussing the allegations against Prince Andrew.

The Met have carried out two previous reviews into allegations made by six women, who came forward accusing Ghislaine Maxwell and the late financier, Jeffrey Epstein, of serious sexual assault in the UK in the 1990s and 2000s.

In 2016 Scotland Yard looked into claims by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleged she had been trafficked to London and pressured by Epstein and Ms Maxwell into having sexual relations with Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York, who strenuously denies allegations brought against him, is now being sued by Ms Giuffre for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was underage.

Ms Giuffre, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew in New York on Monday.

Speaking on LBC, Dame Cressida told Nick Ferrari: "No one is above the law.

"It's been reviewed twice before, we've worked closely with the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service), we are of course open to working with authorities overseas, we will give them every assistance if they ask us for anything within the law obviously.

"As a result of what's going on I've asked my team to have another look at the material."

A spokesman for Prince Andrew said there was "no comment" when previously asked about the legal action.

Dame Cressida said of the allegations against Epstein: "The position there is that we've had more than one allegation that is connected with Mr Epstein and we have reviewed those, assessed those and we have not opened an investigation."

She added: "We have concluded that there is no investigation for us to open and we haven’t.

"We have taken advice from the Crown Prosecution Service...and I am clear that that was...the right decision.

"I'm aware that currently there is a lot more commentary in the media and the apparent civil court case going on in America and we will again review our position."

Four years ago the Metropolitan Police received a complaint alleging that in 2001 the 17-year-old Ms Giuffre was flown to London by Epstein and coerced into having sex with the Duke.

While she was above the legal age of consent in the UK, she would have been considered a child under 18.

After assessing the initial complaint Scotland Yard decided the matter did not warrant a full blown investigation by detectives.