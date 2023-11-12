Met Police search for protester with poster of Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman as coconuts

The reference to coconuts is used as a slur against non-white people to insinuate they are betraying their native culture and pandering to 'white' opinion - Metropolitan Police Handout

The Metropolitan Police are searching for an Armistice Day protester who brandished a placard depicting Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman as coconuts.

In a thread on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Met Police said that following Saturday’s pro-Palestinian demonstration the force was looking to identify individuals in the photos they were sharing on the platform.

One image published by the police showed a smiling woman holding a poster of a palm tree with cut-outs of the Prime Minister and the Home Secretary’s faces among coconuts on a beach.

The reference to coconuts is used as a slur against non-white people to insinuate they are betraying their native culture and pandering to “white” opinion.

Woman investigated ‘in relation to hate crime’

As part of the post the police said they were investigating the woman in the photograph “in relation to a hate crime” that took place on Armistice Day.

On Saturday night Mr Sunak was forced to speak out against the clashes seen on the streets of the capital between the far-Right, Hamas sympathisers and the police, which he said had disrespected the military and Britain’s fallen, as more than 100 arrests were made.

It comes after Mrs Braverman accused the Met of “playing favourites” with protesters after the force decided not to seek a ban on a pro-Palestinian march planned for Armistice Day.

Mrs Braverman claimed the Met employed a “double standard” by taking a softer approach towards “pro-Palestinian mobs” than Right-wing and nationalist protesters.

Included in the police’s thread on X was another photograph of a woman holding a placard with the words “No British politician should be a friend of Israel”.

Another image showed two young men with their faces covered, bar for their eyes. Both have a green piece of ribbon tied around the top of the material covering their heads. The police said they were “investigating the people in this photo in relation to a hate crime that took place today (11/11/23)”.

A further image showed a man in a black cap among Pro-Palestinian supporters speaking into a microphone. The person in the photo is also being investigated in relation to a hate crime, the police said.

The final image shows the side profile of a man with a red and white scarf around his neck. He is also being investigated in relation to a hate crime on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the British Transport Police (BTP) took to X to ask if anyone recognised a woman who was involved in an “anti-Semitic hate crime” at Victoria Station on Saturday.

In a video shared by the Campaign Against Antisemitism a woman is seen walking through the station, pausing to shout “killers” and then “death to all Jews”, before walking away.

Another tweet from the BTP shows headshots of four white men whom officers want help in identifying following “a racially aggravated altercation at Waterloo Station” on Nov 11.

