Police searching Chiswick area for escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife

Daniel Khalife is not considered a threat to the wider public but people should report his whereabouts to 999

Police suspect the escaped prisoner Daniel Khalife is in Chiswick and is thought to be wearing a black baseball cap, t-shirt and dark bottoms.

The information follows witness sightings of Khalife, which were confirmed last night.

Officers are focusing their search in west London, with an emphasis on Chiswick.

A police helicopter was surveying the Chiswick House and Grove Park area last night following the reported sightings.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement today: “We urge members of the public in that area to remain vigilant and call 999 immediately should they see Khalife, or if they have any information that could assist the search.

“Whilst we advise members of the public not to approach Khalife if they see him, we still assess that he does not pose a threat to the wider public.”

This is a breaking story. More to follow.

