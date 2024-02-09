Met Police told mother that 14-year-old daughter must report grooming offence herself

Rather than making efforts to find missing children, Met Police officers would simply wait for them to turn up, according to the police watchdog - MIKE KEMP/IN PICTURES

A 14-year-old girl’s mother who complained to the Metropolitan Police that her daughter was being offered money for sex by an older man was told that the child would need to report the issue herself.

The revelation is made in a damning report, which states the force is not doing enough to protect children from sexual exploitation when they go missing.

Delays, failures to follow up lines of inquiry and poor supervision of cases were all found to be hampering effective investigations into vulnerable youngsters, inspectors found.

Rather than making proactive efforts to find missing children, officers would simply wait for them to turn up, according to the police watchdog.

Inspectors who examined 244 cases of criminal or sexual exploitation graded more than half as inadequate.

Officers dealing with victims of child sexual exploitation were also often found to use language implying that the children themselves were to blame for their abuse.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary Fire and Rescue Service found that many officers failed to understand the link between children going missing and them being exploited.

Significant gaps

The watchdog said: “When children go missing regularly, the force’s response is poor. There are also significant gaps in the force’s efforts to help prevent children going missing in the first place.

“Many officers and staff don’t understand the risk and simply wait for them to turn up.”

The report added: “We saw many delays in starting and progressing investigations. We also found many missed opportunities to identify suspects and disrupt their activity, and to carry out evidence-led prosecutions. This is leaving children exposed to risk.”

In one case examined by inspectors a mother who went to police to complain that a man was grooming her 14-year-old daughter and was offering her money for sex was told the child would have to report the offence herself.

The watchdog found that in 33 of 60 cases it examined, officers were found using language that implied the missing children were in some way responsible or to blame for their situation.

In one case a 14-year-old girl was described as “seeking out sex with older men”; a 15-year-old girl was referred to as “engaged in sex work”; and a 12-year-old girl who had been raped was described as “sexually active with older men”.

‘Most vulnerable in society’

Inspectors said: “Worryingly, we didn’t see any evidence that supervisors or managers challenged this language. In fact, in one of our interviews with a detective inspector, they spoke of children being promiscuous.”

Lee Freeman, His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, said: “Children who are at risk of exploitation, or who go missing from home, are some of the most vulnerable in society.

“The police and other public services have a shared responsibility to look for the warning signs, be alert to the risks and act quickly to protect children.

“It is particularly concerning that the Metropolitan Police Service isn’t doing enough when children are suffering from, or at risk of, exploitation.

“The force should make sure that it fully understands the risks to children, and that officers and staff are equipped to identify and tackle those risks effectively, so no child is left unprotected.

Commander Kevin Southworth, the head of public protection at the Met, said: “I’m deeply sorry to the children and families we have let down and want to reassure our communities that we are already taking significant steps to address these recommendations.

“We are putting more police resources into this area and retraining officers to have a better understanding of the complexities of child exploitation so we can continue our work to win back the trust of Londoners.”