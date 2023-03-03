Met rapist David Carrick’s sentence upheld despite ‘disturbing’ abuse of power

David Carrick

Rapist police officer David Carrick’s prison sentence will not be reviewed as “too lenient”, the Government’s law officers have ruled, despite acknowledging his crimes were “abhorrent” and “particularly disturbing”.

Michael Tomlinson, the Solicitor General, said 48-year-old Carrick’s sentence for sexually assaulting 12 women during a 17 year reign of terror would not be referred to the Court of Appeal to be reconsidered as “unduly lenient”.

In a statement, Mr Tomlinson said the case had not met the legal threshold for referral, which requires the original judge to have either made a “gross error” or to have imposed a sentence that was outside the range available to the court.

Carrick, a 48-year-old former Metropolitan Police officer, was given 36 life sentences at Southwark Crown Court and told he would not be eligible to apply for parole for 30 years, by which time he will be 78.

However, just hours after the sentencing hearing, it was confirmed that it would be considered by the law officers for referral because of the demands submitted to them for a longer sentence.

Mr Tomlinson said: “Because of the strong feelings this case evokes, it came as little surprise that I received so many referrals under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme to consider the term of 32 years minus time served handed to Carrick.”

All of Carrick’s offences took place while he was a serving Met officer, with many of his victims saying they were too frightened to come forward because they did not think they would be believed. His sentencing followed his guilty pleas to 49 charges committed against 12 women.

“David Carrick’s crimes were abhorrent, and the scale of his offending over so many years, and against so many women, will stay in our minds for years to come. The fact he acted with apparent impunity – as though his status as a serving police officer made him untouchable – is a particularly disturbing factor,” said Mr Tomlinson.

“I have received full and detailed legal advice and considered the issues raised very carefully and concluded Carrick’s case cannot properly be referred to the Court of Appeal.

“Such a referral can only be made if the legal test is met, irrespective of the seriousness of the offending or the emotions the offending may evoke in all of us. But my duty as a Law Officer in considering whether sentences may be unduly lenient is to act quasi-judicially and independently of Government, even when it is not easy or popular.

“At sentence, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb described the ‘irretrievable devastation’ Carrick has wrought on the women who were victims of his sickening offences, and I am satisfied that she gave careful and detailed consideration to all the features of this case. These include the seriously aggravating factor that David Carrick was a serving police officer and the impact of his horrendous crimes on public confidence in policing, particularly in relation to cases of rape and sexual violence.

“She also had to consider the guilty pleas that were entered by David Carrick and the reduction in sentence guilty pleas attract.

“The threshold for referral is a high one, and that was not met in this case. It is only met if the sentencing judge made a gross error or imposed a sentence outside the range reasonably available in the circumstances of the offending.

“My thoughts remain with the offender’s victims, and everybody affected by his despicable acts.”