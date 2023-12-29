When I met Sandra Day O'Connor, she proved to be a beacon for justice, leadership and hope

It was Veterans’ Day 2007. I arrived at the FDR Home & Library in Hyde Park, New York with the anticipation of a young boy about to meet one of his heroes.

Sandra Day O’Connor grew up on a cattle ranch in Arizona. She graduated third in her class from Stanford Law School in 1952, a time when women were a rarity in the legal profession. Despite her academic achievements, she faced gender discrimination when seeking employment.

However, O’Connor’s determination led her to a successful career in law and politics, culminating in her appointment to the Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

During her tenure on the Supreme Court, Justice O’Connor was known for her pragmatic approach to law and her ability to build consensus among her colleagues. She often served as the swing vote in many critical cases, shaping the legal landscape on issues such as abortion rights, affirmative action, and the separation of church and state. Her decisions were marked by a careful balance between individual rights and governmental powers.

O’Connor’s speech at the FDR Library that November day, was a fitting venue given her admiration for Roosevelt’s commitment to democracy and justice. Her insights have more relevance for us now than ever. Her speech focused on the importance of judicial independence and the threats it faces in contemporary society. She warned against the increasing politicization of the judiciary and the dangers it poses to the rule of law.

Civic education preserves judicial independence, O’Connor said

O’Connor argued that the judiciary must remain independent to protect individual rights and uphold the Constitution.

She expressed concern about the growing trend of judges being evaluated based upon their perceived political leanings rather than their legal expertise and integrity. She emphasized that judges should not be seen as politicians in robes but as impartial arbiters of justice.

Furthermore, O’Connor highlighted the importance of civic education in preserving judicial independence. She believed that a well-informed public is crucial in maintaining a robust and independent judiciary. Her words reflected her dedication to educating the public about the judiciary’s role in safeguarding democracy.

Evan Thomas speaks during a memorial service for the late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor at Madison Center for the Arts in Phoenix on December 22, 2023.

Sandra Day O’Connor’s life and career were marked by a steadfast commitment to justice and equality. As the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, she has left an indelible mark on American jurisprudence, and her words continue to inspire and guide those who believe in the rule of law.

May Justice O’Connor’s legacy be honored by generations to come

Meeting her on that November day in 2007, with the spirit of Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt around us was magical. She greeted me with a warm smile and spoke to me in her charming Arizonan/Texas accent.

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sandra Day O'Connor with Dr. Michael C Caldwell at the FDR Library in Hyde Park, New York on November 11, 2007.

She was curious to know more about Lyme disease and the other challenges that I faced serving as the local Commissioner of Health in the Hudson Valley.

Those that knew her well would agree that her conversation with me was just one of her hallmark traits of empathy, caring, listening and taking an interest in others.

I celebrate the life of Sandra Day O’Connor and that special day that I was privileged to meet her.

I grieve her passing and I pray that her ideals will be remembered and celebrated by many future generations to come.

Dr. Michael C. Caldwell served as the Dutchess County, New York Commissioner of Health from 1994-2013 and the Nashville Public Health Director in 2020 where he led the Department for the first year of the COVID pandemic. He now serves as associate vice-president for vaccine research & education at Meharry Medical College and will soon be joining the newly announced Meharry School of Global Health.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Sandra Day O'Connor: Late justice was a beacon for justice and hope