Meta breaks up its Responsible AI team, The Information reports

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms is breaking up its Responsible AI team that worked on understanding and preventing harms associated with the artificial intelligence technology it is developing, The Information reported on Saturday, citing an internal post.

As the company diverts more resources to its generative AI work, most employees on the Responsible AI team will move to Meta's generative AI team that was formed in February, the report added.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In October, the social media giant started rolling out generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools that can create content like image backgrounds and variations of written text for all advertisers.

Meta's portfolio of AI products includes its language model "Llama 2" and an AI chatbot called Meta AI that can generate text responses and photo-realistic images.

