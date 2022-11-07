Meta to cut thousands of jobs this week - live updates

Meta Facebook job cuts Silicon Valley advertising Mark Zuckerberg metaverse - AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File

Meta is planning to begin mass sackings that will affect thousands of workers from this week, adding to the mounting job losses across Silicon Valley.

The Facebook owner could begin the layoffs as early as Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported. It has already told employees to cancel non-essential travel from this week.

In September, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg outlined plans to reorganise teams and reduce headcount for the first time following a sharp slowdown in growth. He said Meta will likely be smaller in 2023 than it was this year.

Meta is struggling with ballooning losses as it invests heavily in its metaverse push. Its shares have lost almost three-quarters of their value this year.

It comes after Twitter last week cut almost 3,700 jobs as Elon Musk wields the axe following his $44bn (£38bn) takeover of the social media company.

House prices fall at sharpest pace in almost two years

UK house prices fell at the sharpest pace in almost two years last month as rising mortgage rates and a gloomy economic outlook took their toll.

Prices fell 0.4pc in October – the third decline in fourth months – according to figures from Halifax. The annual rate of growth fell to 8.3pc from 9.8pc.

The figures echo numbers from Nationwide, which last week said prices fell 0.9pc – the most since the start of the pandemic.

Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, said:

The rising cost of living coupled with already stretched mortgage affordability is expected to continue to weigh on activity levels. Economic headwinds point to a much slower period for house prices.

Ryanair swings back to €1.4bn profit

Ryanair returned to profit in the first half of the year as the aviation sector recovers from pandemic restrictions.

The budget airline posted a pre-tax profit of €1.4bn (£1.2bn) in the six months to the end of September following a net loss of €48m in the same period last year.

Ryanair said it expected full-year profit of between €1bn and €1.2bn, adding that it did not expect to be affected by the cost-of-living crisis.

Chief executive Michael O'Leary said he hoped the sector would avoid a repeat of last year's lockdowns caused by the omicron variant, "which damaged last Christmas at such short notice".

He added that "concerns about the impact of recession and rising consumer price inflation on Ryanair's business model have been greatly exaggerated".

Mr O'Leary said he expects the airline "to grow strongly in a recession as consumers won't stop flying, but rather they will become more price sensitive".

Ryanair said it flew 95m passengers in its first half, up from 39m one year earlier. Revenue more than trebled to €6.6bn.

Musk sparks debate over content accuracy

There's been a flurry of tweets from Elon Musk overnight as the new Twitter owner sets out his plans for the social media site.

"Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission," he wrote.

His tweet instantly triggered tens of thousands replies and provoked debates on how the mission will be achieved. Jack Dorsey, Twitter founder and former chief executive, responded: "Accurate to who?"

Musk also said any Twitter users engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying it as a "parody" account will be permanently suspended without a warning.

That came after US comedian Kathy Griffin was suspended from the platform for changing her profile name to Elon Musk.

On Saturday, Twitter updated its app to begin charging $8 for sought-after blue tick verification marks, in Elon Musk's first major revision of the social media platform.

Twitter asks some sacked staff to return

Twitter has asked some staff who were sacked last week to return to the social media network, in the latest sign of turmoil following Elon Musk’s $44bn (£39bn) takeover.

Matt Oliver has more:

Twitter employees on Blind, an app where people can use their work email addresses to speak anonymously to colleagues in chat rooms, said they were being asked to come back, Business Insider reported. One source told the publication: "These individuals are essential for Twitter's ecosystem to function. Goons quickly realised and are asking them back." After his first week owning the company, Mr Musk began a programme of mass sackings, with around 3,700 staff members – roughly half the workforce – thought to have lost their jobs. They were abruptly cut off from computer and email systems on Friday, with some UK employees claiming their devices were remotely wiped or locked overnight while they were sleeping. Last week’s mass layoffs came after Mr Musk had already sacked Twitter’s senior leadership team, including its chief executive, finance chief and top lawyer, while a number of other high profile executives have resigned since he took over. The more recent exits have included the head of accounting, head of marketing and its advertising chief.

Meta will begin a round of mass sackings affecting thousands of members of staff.

The Facebook owner could begin the layoffs as early as Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Mark Zuckerberg had previously outlined plans to cut headcount as Meta struggles with a sharp slowdown in growth and pumps more money into its metaverse project.

It comes hot on the heels of thousands of job cuts at Twitter, which is in turmoil following Elon Musk's takeover.

1) Bank of England risks a repeat of mini-Budget bond markets chaos, warn City traders - Analysts are pointing to mounting stress in UK gilts and the ‘repo’ market

2) Inflation ‘miscalculation’ threatens to derail Joe Biden’s midterms - The rising cost of living is front-of-mind as voters head to the ballot box

3) Negative equity looms for 200,000 homes - House price slump will leave homeowners struggling to sell, Resolution Foundation warns

4) Squeezed Christmas shoppers face soaring delivery costs - Some retailers are charging double last year's delivery rates for online orders

5) Potential Britishvolt customers put off by high prices as China ramps up battery production - Battery prices are generally predicted to decline as production methods improve

What happened overnight

Asian stocks climbed while the dollar advanced on its appeal as a haven amid split market sentiment over the prospects of China easing its Covid-Zero stance.

Equities in Hong Kong advanced, quickly reversing initial declines, as investors looked beyond risks over virus policy to pile into Chinese tech and property shares.

Benchmark gauges rose across Asia, putting the MSCI Asia Pacific Index on course for a one-month highest.