Meta earnings drop by less than expected with boost from Reels

Erin McCormick
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Meta investors got some good news in the social media company’s latest earnings report on Wednesday, which showed a smaller drop in revenues than analysts had expected.

Meta, which also owns Instagram and Whatsapp, reported $32bn in revenue for the fourth quarter, which drove a rise in its stock price in extended trading on Wednesday.

The world’s biggest social media company cut its cost outlook for 2023 by $5bn and announced a $40bn share buyback program.

Related: Job cuts and falling shares: how did it all go so wrong for the US tech sector?

Meta’s costs and expenses climbed by 22% in the fourth quarter compared with a year earlier. In part, this was as a result of “charges related to our restructuring efforts” according the the company’s release. Earlier it had also increased spending on the metaverse and on its short-form video content product Reels.

“2022 was a challenging year,” said Mark Zuckerberg.

It said its investments in AI-surfaced content and Reels, a short video competitor with TikTok, were starting to pay off.

“The progress we’re making on our AI discovery engine and Reels are major drivers of this,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s CEO, in a company statement. “Beyond this, our management theme for 2023 is the ‘Year of Efficiency’ and we’re focused on becoming a stronger and more nimble organization.”

Revenue fell 4% to $32.17bn from $33.67bn. Analysts were expecting $31.55bn.

Analysts had predicted the company would see a big drop in its fourth-quarter net income compared with the previous year due to shrinking ad revenue and higher costs.

With the better-than-expected results, Meta’s shares jumped almost 18% in after-hours trading.

Despite the positive outlook, Zuckerberg called for more belt-tightening in what signals another tough year ahead for the company’s employees.

In response to its revenue drop and the inflationary market pressures, Meta laid off 11,000 workers in November. It also reshuffled its management team. Zuckerberg has hinted to employees that more layoffs and management cuts may lie ahead in 2023.

“Meta rode the digital wave created by the lockdown and now it is trying to avoid the wipe out,” ​​ wrote Tom Johnson, global chief digital dfficer at WPP’s Mindshare Worldwide, just ahead of Meta’s earnings report Wednesday. “The last six months have seen the company adjusting to ensure that it has a smooth passage out of the hyper growth period for digital advertising caused by lockdown and now it must battle with the tough economic environment that consumers find themselves in around the world.”

It’s been a difficult year for Meta, which has faced heightened competition from TikTok, a tepid digital advertising market and questions over Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to focus the company on creating a new metaverse – a bet which may take years to pay off if it ever does.

And, in what some have criticised as an attempt to chase profits, Meta announced last week that it would allow Donald Trump to return to Facebook and Instagram soon, after banning him following the January 6 Capitol riots in 2021.

Related: TechScape: Why Donald Trump’s return to Facebook could mark a rocky new age for online discourse

Critics charged the move was an attempt to increase flagging user engagement on the sites and thus goose Meta’s profits.

“Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to reinstate Trump’s accounts is a prime example of putting profits above people’s safety,” said Derrick Johnson, the president of the NAACP, on Twitter. “It’s quite astonishing that one can spew hatred, fuel conspiracies, and incite a violent insurrection at our nation’s Capitol building, and Mark Zuckerberg still believes that is not enough to remove someone from his platforms.”

The company’s stock declined by more than 60% in 2022.

However there have been several recent bright spots for the company. Meta’s new short video platform, Reels, which was designed to compete with Tiktok, is showing signs that it is catching on with users, as TikTok faces increasing regulatory pressures with some states banning its use on government-owned systems.

Meta also reportedly won court approval this week to proceed with its acquisition of the virtual reality startup, Within. The acquisition of the VR fitness company is expected to allow its technology to be integrated into Zuckerberg’s metaverse.

Despite its big drop last year, Meta’s stock has been climbing recently in 2023.

“Meta will need to figure itself out in 2023: is it a metaverse company or is it a short-form video company?” said Mike Proulx, an analyst at Forrester Research. “The problem is both business models are plagued with headwinds that basically handcuff Meta from delivering short-term business value.”

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook now has 2 billion users

    Facebook now has 2 billion daily active users, Meta reported alongside its fourth-quarter earnings.

  • Pet Parents Are Using This TikTok-Famous Children's Toy to Comfort Their Dogs & It's on Sale Today

    As a pet owner, there’s nothing more heartbreaking than seeing our furry best friend feeling scared and anxious. Whether it’s a loud thunderstorm, a visit to the vet, or even just a new person entering the room, our dogs can become frightened and unsure. But, as their loving caretakers, it’s our job to comfort them […]

  • Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse just keeps losing money, as Meta's Reality Labs division posts a loss of $13.7 billion for the year

    Reality Labs, the business and research unit of Meta that focuses on the metaverse, reported a loss of $4.28 billion in its most recent quarter.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Growth Stock Down 60% to Buy and Hold Forever

    This category-leading tech company is building the foundations for incredible long-term performance.

  • Why I Continue Buying These Top Dividend Stocks Like There's No Tomorrow

    A core part of my strategy is investing in companies that pay attractive, growing dividends. Two of my highest-conviction investment ideas right now are Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Prologis (NYSE: PLD). With shares of these top dividend stocks down sharply over the past year, I'm buying them like there's no tomorrow so I can grow my positions before their shares rebound.

  • Retirees Can Double Their Money in 5 Years With These 3 Time-Tested Stocks

    These highly profitable, industry-leading businesses can deliver triple-digit total returns for retired investors.

  • As Fed raises rates by a quarter point, here’s where financial advisers are telling their clients to invest — and store — their money

    The Federal Reserve boosted its influential interest rate yet again Wednesday, even as more signs indicate that inflation is cooling. It hiked the benchmark’s key rate by a quarter of a basis point, bringing it to the 4.5%–4.75% range. One basis point is equal to one hundredth of a percentage point.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation made the headlines through most of last year, for all the worst reasons: it ran far too high, peaked above 9% in June, and the inflationary pressures pushed down hard on stock markets. The Fed jacked interest rates up their highest level in over a decade, risking recession to fight the rise in prices. Today, inflation is still in the headlines, although the tone has shifted. The annualized rate is trending downward; the December number came in at 6.5% year-over-year. While this is good

  • Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Dividend Will Be $0.365

    The board of Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.365 per share on the 1st...

  • The stock market just hit a rare trifecta of bullish indicators that suggests big upside this year

    "You should be bullish for this year. The market is probably going to go up significantly higher, so look for good opportunities," Jeff Hirsch said.

  • Down More Than 70%, This Stock Could Soar After Ethereum's Next Upgrade

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) developers are planning another upgrade, set to be released sometime this March. Building off its previous upgrade, known as The Merge, this next one is being referred to as Shanghai and will allow users to withdraw staked Ethereum that was previously locked up on the blockchain. There is some uncertainty what the Shanghai update might do to Ethereum's price in the short term, but over a longer time frame, it is considered a much-needed change for the crypto to finally reap some benefits that come with its move to proof-of-stake.

  • Intel Slashing CEO, Managers’ Pay in a Bid to Preserve Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., struggling with a rapid drop in revenue and earnings, is cutting management pay across the company to cope with a shaky economy and to preserve cash for an ambitious turnaround plan. Most Read from BloombergNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,0008,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesAdani Stock Crash at $92 Billion as Collateral Worries GrowStocks Rally as Powell Se

  • ChatGPT Completely Changed My Mind About This Growth Stock

    ChatGPT has the potential to change the learning process for students worldwide. That's terrible news for the education technology company Chegg (NYSE: CHGG). This video explains why I am changing my recommendation on this growth stock.

  • This Growth Stock Could 10x in 10 Years

    Everyone knows that a lot of stocks have fallen 80% or more. Many also realize that some of them won't survive now that higher interest rates make it much more expensive to raise money. What few might expect is that a handful will ultimately live up to the lofty expectations investors held when the shares were at their peak.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 11 most undervalued blue chip stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip this part and go to 5 Most Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The stock market crash of 2022 plunged US equities to new lows. […]

  • $90 Billion Collapse of Billionaire Adani's Empire

    The Indian tycoon's conglomerate is being routed on the stock market, and where it ends is unclear.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Lucid Group Stock?

    Lucid Group's (NASDAQ: LCID) stock skyrocketed 43% on Jan. 27 amid rumors of a takeover by its Saudi Arabian investors. According to that story, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which already owns nearly two-thirds of the luxury electric-vehicle maker, is interested in buying out the rest of its shares and taking it private. Last year, Lucid announced it would build its first overseas production plant in Saudi Arabia.

  • Adani abandons $2.5 billion share sale in big setback to Indian tycoon

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Gautam Adani's flagship firm called off its $2.5 billion share sale in a dramatic reversal on Wednesday as a rout sparked by a U.S. short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks. The withdrawal of the Adani Enterprises share offering marks a stunning setback for Adani, the school dropout-turned-billionaire whose fortunes rose rapidly in recent years in line with the stock values of his businesses. Adani, whose global business interests span ports, airports, mining, cement and power, is battling to stabilise his companies and defend his reputation.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Set You Up for the Next 5 Years

    Now that the downturn has exposed some stocks that may have lacked the fundamentals to justify their lofty valuations, you can focus on the blue-chip growth stocks that got tossed out with the kitchen sink. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) doesn't scream growth stock at first glance, but some good things are bubbling under the surface at the House of Mouse. The company has leaned on its iconic intellectual property, including brands like Pixar, Marvel, and countless classics, to build a streaming business that has exploded in growth since launching in 2019.