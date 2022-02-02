Meta’s Earnings Flop Threatens to Derail Nasdaq 100 Rebound
(Bloomberg) -- An ugly forecast from Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is threatening a rebound in the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index that’s been fueled by strong earnings reports from its megacap peers. It would also set a grim historical milestone.
Most Read from Bloomberg
U.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified Aircraft
Teen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire Jets
Omicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current Wave
Tesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has Noticed
Late Earnings Sink Tech After Stocks Close Higher: Markets Wrap
The social media giant’s warning on Wednesday afternoon that it’s facing numerous challenges to growth sent its stock tumbling about 22% as of 5:30 p.m. in New York, and rippled through other technology stocks. An exchange-traded fund tracking the Nasdaq 100 fell about 1.8% in postmarket trading. The tech-heavy index has gained 8.1% after closing at a seven-month low on Jan. 27.
If Meta’s double-digit drop holds on Thursday, it has the potential to erase about $200 billion in market value from the company -- bigger than Netflix Inc.’s total value at current prices.
Read more: A 22% One-Day Loss for Facebook Would Be Epic
The after-hours selling was most heavily concentrated in companies that like Meta, generate the bulk of their revenue from digital advertising. Snapchat owner Snap Inc. sank more than 20%, while Pinterest Inc. and Twitter Inc. both fell more than 7%.
The pain was felt beyond social media stocks, however. E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc., which is due to report earnings on Thursday afternoon, is down more than 3% . Companies linked to the metaverse like Roblox Corp. and Matterport Inc. also declined.
(Updates share performance, tech earnings and details throughout.)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
First Black Woman Picked for Fed Draws GOP Fire Over Research
Rent Inflation Shows That Landlords Have the Upper Hand Again
China’s Local Governments Are at Risk of a Puerto Rico Moment
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.