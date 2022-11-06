Meta expected to announce massive layoffs this week that could impact thousand as tech bloodbath continues: WSJ

4
Bethany Biron
·2 min read
Man with blue umbrella with back against Meta logo.
Meta logo.Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

  • Meta is expected to announce layoffs for thousands of employees as soon as Wednesday, WSJ reported.

  • The company already started downsizing and cutting expenses in recent months.

  • Meta joins a growing list of tech companies slashing their workforces as a recession nears.

Meta is expected to announce a massive round of layoffs this week, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

The layoffs may impact "many thousands" of staffers and could come as soon as Wednesday, sources told the Journal.

A spokesperson for Meta declined Insider's request to comment, but instead pointed to recent remarks from CEO Mark Zuckerberg from the company's third-quarter earnings call which hinted at upcoming downsizing.

"In 2023, we're going to focus our investments on a small number of high priority growth areas," he said in October. "So that means some teams will grow meaningfully, but most other teams will stay flat or shrink over the next year. In aggregate, we expect to end 2023 as either roughly the same size, or even a slightly smaller organization than we are today."

Meta employees told Insider's Kali Hays last month that managers had started asking for "increased intensity" and warned of the possibility of coming layoffs that could be anywhere from 10% to 20% of the company's workforce.

"Zuck's message was loud and clear: You have three months to prove your worth, put in 200% effort, or you can resign now if you don't like it," one of the workers said.

Meta's stock plummeted by 20% last month after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings, garnering scrutiny for missteps like spending $4 billion on the metaverse in its most recent quarter.

The layoffs come as a growing list of tech companies begin cutting jobs and many employers brace for a looming economic recession.

On Friday, Twitter laid off an estimated 50% of its staff shortly after Elon Musk took over at the helm. Also last week, Stripe cut 14% of its staffers and Lyft fired 700 employees, while GoFundMe nixed 12% of its team in October, among others.

"It's going to be a hard time; at the micro level, it will affect a lot of people's jobs and livelihoods," Mark Peter Davis, managing partner at Interplay Ventures, told Insider's Rob Price and Samantha Stokes.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Twitter to Peloton.

    Elon Musk just ordered layoffs at Twitter. The move comes amid rising firings across industries as business growth slows and costs increase.

  • Twitter layoffs total nearly 800 people in San Francisco, filings show

    The company filed regulatory paperwork disclosing the layoffs on the same day it notified employees.

  • 2-year Treasury yield pulls back from 15-year high after October jobs data

    U.S. Treasury yields saw a mixed finish Friday, with the yield on the 2-year note rising edging down a day after ending at a more-than-150-year high as investors assessed a stronger-than-expected October jobs report. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note (BX:TMUBMUSD02Y) fell 4.7 basis points to 4.652%, after ending Thursday’s session at 4.699%, which was its highest finish based on 3 p.m. ET levels since July 25, 2007, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) rose 3.4 basis points to 4.157%.

  • Here are the industries that added the most jobs in October — and the ones falling behind

    The U.S. economy gained 261,000 jobs in October, the Labor Department reported Friday. The latest figure is down slightly from September but still well above economists’ predictions of a 190,000-job gain. Despite high inflation, rising interest rates, slowing economic growth and deepening anxiety about a recession in 2023, the resilient U.S. labor market delivered another…

  • Unemployment Rate Rises, but Job Market Keeps Chugging Along

    Employers added 261,000 jobs in October, the Labor Department announced Friday, surprising analysts who were expecting to see a number about 20% lower. At the same time, the monthly increase was the smallest since late 2020 and below September’s upwardly revised 315,000, indicating some degree of cooling in the labor market.The unemployment rate went up: Despite the stronger-than-expected results, the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, up two-tenths of a percentage point from a 50-year low. The sep

  • What does October's strong jobs report say about the U.S. economy?

    As the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.7% last month, hiring across the nation continued to remained robust. Jacob Sonenshine, a markets reporter at Barron's, joined Weijia Jiang on CBS News to discuss what the recent jobs report means for the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening.