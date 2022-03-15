Meta fined $18.6 million over 12 GDPR-related data breaches

Chesnot via Getty Images
Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Ireland's Data Protection Commission has fined Meta €17 million ($18.6 million) over 12 data breaches. It said the company violated several articles of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by failing "to have in place appropriate technical and organizational measures which would enable it to readily demonstrate the security measures that it implemented in practice to protect EU users' data."

The DPC received the data breach notifications from Meta between June and December 2018. Before announcing the fine, it consulted with other European authorities under GDPR guidelines, as the investigation was related to “cross-border” processing.

“This fine is about record keeping practices from 2018 that we have since updated, not a failure to protect people's information," a Meta spokesperson told Engadget. "We take our obligations under the GDPR seriously, and will carefully consider this decision as our processes continue to evolve.”

The fine is a drop in the ocean for Meta, which raked in $32.6 billion in ad revenue last quarter alone. The penalty pales in comparison with a $267 million fine the DPC imposed last year after it determined Meta app WhatsApp failed to comply with GDPR transparency rules. The regulator has investigated Meta over other data-related issues.

Recommended Stories

  • Meta faces prosecution in South Africa for alleged antitrust breach

    Meta is facing prosecution in South Africa, after the country’s competition regulator, the Competition Commission, found as uncompetitive its intention to block the government’s startup GovChat and #LetsTalk from using its WhatsApp Business API. The watchdog, which has been investigating claims of unfair conduct against the startup since March 2021, referred Meta (formerly Facebook) for prosecution to the Competition Tribunal, which adjudicates complaints of restrictive practices and abuse of dominance. In its referral, the regulator recommends that Meta is made to pay the "maximum penalty" – a fine of 10% of the US company’s local turnover.

  • Irish watchdog fines Meta 17 million euros for data breach

    Ireland's data regulator on Tuesday said it was imposing a 17 million euro ($18.7 million) fine on Facebook parent Meta Platforms after an inquiry into 12 data breach notifications the regulator received in 2018. The country's Data Protection Commissioner said it had found that "Meta Platforms failed to have in place appropriate technical and organisational measures which would enable it to readily demonstrate the security measures that it implemented in practice to protect EU users' data". Ireland regulates Meta and a number of other large U.S. Internet giants because their European Union headquarters are in the country.

  • PSA: This Drugstore Hair-Dryer Brush Is Going Viral on TikTok

    I tried the under-$40 viral hair dryer brush from TikTok to see if it really works. Ahead, we broke down everything from the attachments to the results.

  • Over a year’s worth of homecomings, all in one place.

    For the past year these service members have defended us by land, sea, and air. Here are a year's worth of homecomings full of amazing emotion.

  • Life is Beautiful 2022: Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, Lorde & More to Play Vegas Festival

    Cage the Elephant, Jack Harlow, Charli XCX, and Beach House will also visit Sin City this September. Life is Beautiful 2022: Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, Lorde & More to Play Vegas Festival Alex Young

  • Jennifer Garner Shares Hilarious "Mom Fail"

    Could the star be any more relatable?

  • ARM will reportedly lay off up to 1,000 employees after NVIDIA sale falls through

    Up 1,000 ARM employees in the US and the UK will be laid off, according The Telegraph and Bloomberg.

  • Lenovo's latest ThinkPad update is bringing fresh CPUs and better connectivity

    After trotting out a bunch of new ThinkPads at CES 2022, Lenovo is capping off its refresh cycle with updates to its ThinkPad X13 and ThinkPad L-series systems.

  • AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU will be available April 20th for $449

    AMD will make its long-teased Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor available on April 20th.

  • Tesla raises prices across its entire EV lineup

    The base Model 3 now costs $46,990.

  • How to recycle your used and unwanted gadgets

    Here are the best ways to recycle your used and unwanted gadgets.

  • The Morning After: You should clean your AirPods

    Today’s tech headlines: Discovery will combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus following TimeWarner merger, Apple’s iOS 15.4 comes with mask-friendly Face ID unlock, CD sales rose for the first time in 17 years.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • The Duchess of Sussex's estranged father, Thomas Markle, says he supports his daughter Samantha in her lawsuit against Meghan

    Thomas Markle, who has been estranged from Meghan since she married Prince Harry, said the lawsuit would be an opportunity to see her face-to-face.

  • Oil suffers ‘spectacular’ collapse, falls into bear market territory just 5 days after settling at nearly 14-year highs

    U.S. and global benchmark crude oil entered bear market territory on Tuesday, just five trading days after they settled at their highest prices since 2008.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • CVS creates confidential reporting avenue after firing employees over harassment

    CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch has announced plans to create a company Office of Workplace Assistance after revealing on Friday that a regional manager, as well as other employees who didn’t take sexual harassment allegations against him seriously enough, had been fired. The new function will help employees confidentially raise concerns about workplace behavior, Lynch told 450 senior leaders on a call. The 2021 incident that led to the firings involved two female employees in a New Jersey CVS store who said that the regional manager, who was in charge of hundreds of stores, had harassed or inappropriately touched them at work, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Airlines fight Calif. law that expands breaks for employees

    The airline industry is escalating its campaign against a California law that gives pilots and flight attendants who are based there more rest and meal breaks than they are guaranteed under federal regulations. The trade group wants the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a 2021 appeals court ruling which held that California-based flight crews are covered by the state's requirement that workers be free from all job duties for 10 minutes every four hours and for a 30-minute meal break every five hours, even during flights. The ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco came in a lawsuit filed by flight attendants for California-based Virgin America, which was bought by Alaska Airlines in 2016 and no longer exists.