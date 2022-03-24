Meta files 8 trademark applications for cryptocurrency, metaverse

Meta, formerly Facebook, has filed eight trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) relating to blockchain, crypto and the social media giant’s metaverse push.

Fast facts

One of these applications includes a trademark for cryptocurrency services including exchange services and a digital currency wallet.



Another trademark is specified for online networking and dating services, with mention of services for people interested in cryptocurrency investing.



A non-cryptocurrency trademark application referenced virtual reality and augmented reality advertising.



“These filings reflect the company’s strategy for moving into the metaverse. Meta clearly has significant plans for the virtual economy that will drive it,” said Mike Kondoudis, Washington, D.C.-based trademark lawyer, in a statement.



The trademark applications were filed on March 18 and USPTO could take eight months to process.

