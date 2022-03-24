Meta files 8 trademark applications for cryptocurrency, metaverse

Lachlan Keller
·1 min read

Meta, formerly Facebook, has filed eight trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) relating to blockchain, crypto and the social media giant’s metaverse push.

See related article: Meta showcases focus on AI, announces new voice assistant program

Fast facts

  • One of these applications includes a trademark for cryptocurrency services including exchange services and a digital currency wallet.

  • Another trademark is specified for online networking and dating services, with mention of services for people interested in cryptocurrency investing.

  • A non-cryptocurrency trademark application referenced virtual reality and augmented reality advertising.

  • “These filings reflect the company’s strategy for moving into the metaverse. Meta clearly has significant plans for the virtual economy that will drive it,” said Mike Kondoudis, Washington, D.C.-based trademark lawyer, in a statement.

  • The trademark applications were filed on March 18 and USPTO could take eight months to process.

See related article: Metaverse Set to Boost NFTs

Recommended Stories

  • Meta to Enter Crypto With Trading and Metaverse Trademark Applications

    This will be the company’s second foray into the world of crypto after its recent announcement of NFTs coming to Instagram.

  • My Top Growth Cryptos to Buy Now

    It's time to take digital currencies seriously again. Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA), Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX), and Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) are promising digital currencies with strong growth prospects. Terra is starting to become a household name for crypto traders, and the recognition is long overdue.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Crypto Stocks Are Soaring Today

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) saw 24-hour gains of 3.9% and 3.2%, respectively, at 2 p.m. ET today. Leading cryptocurrency trading service Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) held a 7.2% price increase at the same point in time, while the crypto-focused bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) was up 5.6%. It's no surprise to see the biggest names in cryptocurrency jumping today, because they were fueled by a handful of bullish news items.

  • US Senate to Consider Bill Examining El Salvador's Bitcoin Experiment

    The bill, which was passed out of committee on Wednesday, generated the displeasure of El Salvador's President, Nayib Bukele.

  • Tesla Price Update: Amazon Correlation Supports Collapse into Mid-April

    The correlation between Amazon in the year 2000 and Tesla today is remarkable. If Tesla prices peak in late-March, I see the potential for a 40%+ decline by Mid-April. See charts below.

  • Metaverse presents ‘half a trillion’-dollar opportunity: ProShares strategist

    Investment in the metaverse and metaverse technology has grown increasingly prevalent over the past year, with tech giants like Meta and Microsoft leading the charge. According to ProShares Advisors Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman, metaverse presents a significant investment opportunity for individuals and institutions alike.

  • Smartmatic is re-starting a backup defamation lawsuit it filed against Sidney Powell after a New York judge dismissed its case

    The election technology company filed a backup lawsuit in Washington, DC, that it's moving forward with.

  • Sanctions hit trade harder than Soviet collapse, Finnish customs says

    The initial impact of the European Union's sanctions against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine has led to a greater drop in trade between Finland and Russia than when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Finland's Customs said on Wednesday. Finnish Customs recorded a roughly 60% drop in both imports from Russia and exports from Finland to Russia in the last two weeks compared with the previous two weeks before the EU began to impose sanctions, Director of Statistics at Finnish Customs Olli-Pekka Penttila told Reuters.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell Is Still Battling Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate for Money

    Jane Rosenberg/ReutersAs British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell fights for a new criminal trial in New York, she’s also battling the estate of Jeffrey Epstein to pay her legal bills.Maxwell filed a lawsuit seeking money from Epstein’s estate for attorneys’ fees and security costs in March 2020, months before the FBI arrested her for grooming and abusing underage girls for the financier’s teenage sex ring. The 60-year-old socialite, who was convicted of sex-trafficking last December and is thus far

  • O'Rourke denies billionaire oil executive's defamation allegations

    Beto O'Rourke on Monday officially responded to a defamation lawsuit brought against him by a billionaire oil executive, denying all the allegations.As the Dallas Morning News reported, O'Rourke did not seek the dismissal of the case against him in his court filing. He told the newspaper that he looked forward to having the case unfold in front of Texas residents and voters.Kelcy Warren, the co-founder of Energy Transfer and a top donor to Texas...

  • US-China tech war: Will Taiwan chip engineers be key to success in the race for tech supremacy?

    The US and China may soon be locked in a recruitment battle for Taiwanese semiconductor talent as the two superpowers accelerate plans to ramp up domestic chip capacity, according to analysts and industry insiders. For China, the shortage of experienced talent is a major impediment to its goal of achieving self-sufficiency in semiconductors. A semi-official report published last November predicted that China would see a shortfall of 200,000 semiconductor experts by 2023, equal to about one in fo

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • Despite Robust Crops, US Farmers Cannot Sell Wheat Which Could Inflate Food Prices Further

    The U.S. wheat market has been turned upside down by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with wheat futures soaring so high so fast that many buyers are backing off, leaving farmers with a diminished market...

  • Exclusive-Chinese regulators ask some U.S.-listed firms to prepare for audit disclosures - sources

    Chinese regulators have asked some of the country's U.S.-listed firms, including Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, to prepare for more audit disclosures, sources said, as Beijing steps up efforts to ensure domestic companies remain listed in New York. This comes as China's regulators are considering a proposal to allow their U.S. counterparts to inspect audit working papers of some Chinese firms that do not gather sensitive data, two of the sources said.

  • Machine Gun Kelly Blames Fake News for Failing to Answer Battery Lawsuit

    The "Emo Girl" musician failed to respond to the complaint alleging he pushed and threatened a "disabled" parking lot attendant last year

  • DOJ says Google improperly invoked legal privilege to shield communications

    Google trained employees to "camouflage" business documents to shield them from discovery, the Department of Justice (DOJ) alleged in a brief filed Monday.The company's "Communicate with Care" training allegedly told employees to routinely copy lawyers on emails and mark documents as privileged, making it difficult for prosecutors to determine what can be withheld under attorney-client privilege."Google has explicitly and repeatedly instructed...

  • Franchise exec’s idea to lower restaurant pay gets harsh rebuke: from public, company

    A leaked email posted on Reddit suggests high gas prices and other rising costs could push more workers back into jobs they had abandoned during the pandemic.

  • Oil Prices Set To Fall As New ‘Iran Nuclear Deal’ Nears Completion

    A new nuclear deal with Iran appears imminent and with it a 5-10 percent immediate drop in oil prices

  • Many U.S. restaurant brands still operate in Russia

    For U.S. restaurant brands, breaking up with Russia is just a matter of will and cash, according to Yale School of Management's Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, who argues that companies should seek to buy out master franchisees that decline to suspend operations.What to know: Big U.S. chains often sell long-term, master franchise rights in foreign countries. The franchisee pays for the privilege, including a percentage of profit, in exchange for the brand and a variety of support services (e.g., marketing,

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.