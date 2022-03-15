Meta to hire 2,000 staff for Spanish hub for regional expansion

MADRID (Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Platform said on Tuesday it will hire 2,000 people over the next five years in Spain, where it will anchor its development plans for the region.

The 2,000 employees will mainly staff the company's first 'lab', a flexible base for its remote workers, in Madrid, Javier Olivan, Vice President Cross-Meta Products and Infrastructure, said after meeting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid.

Spain will become an important link for Meta's development in Europe as its two subsea cables connecting the region with the Americas and Africa will land in Spain and the company plans to build a data centre in Castile-La Mancha in central Spain.

Olivan also said his company will establish a Metaverse Innovation Hub in collaboration with local telecoms firm Telefonica.

