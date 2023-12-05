Meta and IBM form an AI Alliance, but to what end?

Kyle Wiggers
·7 min read
Image Credits: Bryce Durbin / TechCrunch

Meta, on an open source tear, wants to spread its influence further and wider in the ongoing battle for AI mindshare.

This morning, the social network announced that it's teaming up with IBM, whose audience is decidedly more corporate and enterprise, to launch the AI Alliance, a industry body to support "open innovation" and "open science" in AI.

So what will the AI Alliance do exactly -- and how will its work differ from the quite similar (at least in terms of its overarching mission, members and tenets) Partnership on AI? The Partnership on AI years ago promised to publish research using open source licenses and minutes from its meetings to, as the AI Alliance purportedly seeks to do, educate the public on pressing AI issues of the day.

Well -- confusingly -- the Partnership on AI is in fact a member of the AI Alliance. The Alliance says that it plans to "utilize pre-existing collaborations" (including the Partnership on AI's, presumably) to "identify opportunities that develop open AI resources that meet the needs of business and society equally and responsibly," a press release shared last week with TechCrunch reads.

The AI Alliance's members will first form working groups, a governing board and a technical oversight committee dedicated to advancing areas like AI "trust and validation" metrics, hardware and infrastructure that supports AI training and open source AI models and frameworks. They'll also establish project standards and guidelines, and then partner with "important existing initiatives" -- initiatives conspicuously not named in the press release -- from government, nonprofit and civil society organizations "who are doing valuable and aligned work in the AI space."

If that sounds a lot like what the inaugural members of the Alliance were already doing independently, you're not wrong. But in the release, the AI Alliance stresses that its work -- whatever form it ultimately takes -- is intended to be complementary and additive rather than needlessly duplicative.

"[M]ore collaboration and information sharing will help the community innovate faster and more inclusively, and identify specific risks and mitigate those risks before putting a product into the world," the release reads. "This stands in contrast to a vision that aims to relegate AI innovation and value creation to a small number of companies with a closed, proprietary vision for the AI industry."

Key subtext

That jab at the end says a lot about Meta's ulterior motives, here.

Google, OpenAI and Microsoft, a close OpenAI partner and investor, have been among the chief critics of Meta's open source AI approach, arguing that it's potentially dangerous and disinformation-encouraging. (Unsurprisingly, none are members of the AI Alliance despite being longtime members of the Partnership on AI.) Now, those companies have a clear horse in the race and perhaps regulatory capture on the mind... but they're not wrong entirely. Meta continues to take calculated open-sourcing risks (within the bounds of regulators' tolerances), releasing text-generating models like Llama that bad actors have gone on to abuse but which plenty of developers have built useful apps upon.

"The platform that will win will be the open one," Yann LeCun, Meta’s chief AI scientist, was quoted as saying in an interview with the New York Times -- and who's among the more than 70 influential signers of a letter calling for more openness in AI development. LeCun has a point; according to one estimate, Stability AI's open source AI-powered image generator, Stable Diffusion, released last August, is now responsible for 80% of all AI-generated imagery.

But wait, you might say -- what does IBM gain from the AI Alliance? It's a co-founder with Meta after all. I'd venture to guess more exposure for its burgeoning generative AI platform. IBM’s most recent earnings were boosted by enterprises’ interest in generative AI, but the company has stiff competition in Microsoft and OpenAI (and to a lesser extent Google), which are jointly developing enterprise-focused AI services that directly compete with IBM's.

I've asked IBM's PR, which first informed me of the AI Alliance's founding, about the curious omissions from the early membership, like Stanford (which has a prominent AI research lab, Stanford HAI), MIT (which is at the forefront of robotics research) and high-profile AI startups like Anthropic, Cohere and Adept. A press rep didn't respond as of publication time. But the same philosophical differences that kept Google and Microsoft away likely were at play; I'd wager it's no accident that Anthropic, Cohere and Adept have relatively few open source AI projects to their names.

I'll note that Nvidia isn't a member of the AI Alliance, either -- a suspect absence given that the company is by far the dominant provider of AI chips and a maintainer of many open source models in its own right. Perhaps the chipmaker perceived a conflict of interest in collaborating with Intel and AMD. Or perhaps it decided to cast its lot with Microsoft, Google and the rest of the tech giants opting out of the Alliance for strategic reasons. Who can say?

Sriram Raghavan, VP of IBM's research AI division, told me via email that the Alliance is, for now, focused on "members that are strongly committed to open innovation and open source AI" -- implying that those who aren't participating aren't as strongly committed. I'm not sure they'd agree.

"This of course is just the starting point," he added. "We welcome and expect more organizations to join in the future."

A broad assembly

Counting around 45 organizations among its membership, including AMD and Intel, the research lab CERN, universities like Yale and the Imperial College London and AI startups Stability AI and Hugging Face, the AI Alliance will focus on fostering an "open" community and enabling developers and researchers to "accelerate responsible innovation in AI" while "ensuring scientific rigor, trust, safety, security, diversity and economic competitiveness," according to the release.

"By bringing together leading developers, scientists, academic institutions, companies and other innovators, we'll pool resources and knowledge to address safety concerns while providing a platform for sharing and developing solutions that fit the needs of researchers, developers and adopters around the world," the release reads.

The AI Alliance's initial cohort is exceptionally broad -- sitting at the intersection of not just AI and enterprise but healthcare, silicon and software-as-a-service as well. In addition to academic partners such as the University of Tokyo, UC Berkeley, the University of Illinois, Cornell and the aforementioned Imperial College London and Yale, Sony, ServiceNow, the National Science Foundation, NASA, Oracle, the Cleveland Clinic and Dell have pledged their participation in some form.

MLCommons, the engineering consortium behind MLPerf, the benchmarking suite used by major chip manufacturers to evaluate their hardware's AI performance, is also a founding AI Alliance member. So are LangChain and LlamaIndex, two creators behind some of the more widely-used tools and frameworks for building apps powered by text-generating AI models.

But without the participation of so many major AI industry players -- and lacking deadlines or even concrete objectives -- can the AI Alliance succeed? What would success look like, even?

Beats me.

The vast number of competing interests -- from healthcare networks (Cleveland Clinic) to insurance providers (Roadzen) -- won't make it easy for the Alliance's members to coalesce around a single, united front. And for all their talk of openness, IBM and Meta aren't exactly the poster children for the future that the Alliance's release depicts -- casting doubt on their sincerity.

Perhaps I'm wrong and the AI Alliance will be a smash success. Or perhaps it'll crumble under mistrust and its own bureaucracy. We'll see; time will tell.

Recommended Stories

  • Meta and IBM form open-source alliance to counter big AI players

    NASA, Intel, Yale University and more are involved.

  • The Morning After: NASA and IBM team up for powerful AI weather model

    The biggest news stories this morning: The US government halts Meta briefings on foreign influence campaigns, Google Messages now lets you choose your own chat bubble colors, How OpenAI’s ChatGPT has changed the world in just a year.

  • Robotics Q&A with Meta’s Dhruv Batra

    The Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) team at Meta seeks to further our fundamental understanding in both new and existing domains, covering the full spectrum of topics related to AI, with the mission of advancing the state-of-the-art of AI through open research for the benefit of all. Batra is also an associate professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology. What role(s) will generative AI play in the future of robotics?

  • NASA and IBM are building an AI for weather and climate applications

    IBM and NASA are working on an AI foundational model for weather and climate applications. Among other things, they say it will be able to identify conditions conducive to wildfires.

  • Google is launching generative AI search in 100 additional countries as AI wars continue

    Google is expanding its AI-powered search engine to more than 120 countries.

  • Meta to require advertisers to disclose when they use AI to manipulate ads

    Facebook parent Meta on Wednesday announced that it will begin requiring advertisers to disclose when they use AI to manipulate ads beginning in the new year.

  • Meta taps Hugging Face for startup accelerator to spur adoption of open source AI models

    Facebook parent Meta is teaming up with Hugging Face and European cloud infrastructure company Scaleway to launch a new AI-focused startup program at the Station F startup megacampus in Paris. The underlying goal of the program is to promote a more "open and collaborative" approach to AI development across the French technology world. Many of the major tech companies, including Microsoft, Google and ChatGPT-developer OpenAI, are arguing for more regulation and warning of the existential threat posed by AI, even though they are simultaneously developing powerful AI technologies themselves.

  • EnCharge raises $22.6M to commercialize its AI-accerating chips

    Around a year ago, TechCrunch wrote about a little-known company developing AI-accelerating chips to face off against hardware from titans of industry -- e.g. The VentureTech Alliance, the strategic VC associated with semiconductor giant TSMC, led the round with participation from RTX Ventures, ACVC Partners, Anzu Partners and Schams Ventures. "EnCharge's mission is to provide broader access to AI for the 99% of organizations that can’t afford to deploy today’s costly and energy-intensive AI chips," Verma said.

  • Microsoft's Seeing AI app for low-vision and blind users comes to Android

    Microsoft's Seeing AI app, which is designed to help blind and low-vision folks understand more of the world around them. is finally available on Android.

  • 2024 Lucid Air prices slashed, more feature and customization possibilities offered

    Changes for the Lucid Air for 2024 mostly amount to feature, powertrain and trim level choices.

  • Ana Luisa’s biggest sale of the year is on — now’s the time to stock up on tarnish-proof jewelry

    This article is brought to you by Ana Luisa and created by In The Know’s commerce team. If you decide to purchase products through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Whether you’re still... The post Ana Luisa’s biggest sale of the year is on — now’s the time to stock up on tarnish-proof jewelry appeared first on In The Know.

  • Formula 1: Miami will host a sprint race weekend in 2024

    Two of the six sprint race weekends will occur in the United States.

  • Apple Watch Series 9 falls to a new low of $310

    The deal takes $89 of its retail price.

  • Foretellix raises $85M to build and test scenarios for self-driving systems

    On their way to building fully-autonomous vehicles, self-driving car makers are facing a tall task: training their AIs to be able to respond reliably to any and all scenarios that a car, truck or bus might encounter as well as, or hopefully better, than a human would. Foretellix, which builds verification and validation solutions test the full range of driver assistance and autonomous systems that are coming out on the market, has closed its Series C at $85 million. The round includes financial investors alongside strategic backers from the automotive and chip industries, a signal of who is already doing business with Foretellix, as well as the longer business trajectory for the startup.

  • Vancouver's Fantuan raises $40M to deliver real Chinese food at your doorstep

    For those who move abroad from China, one thing they miss dearly is the convenience of food delivery apps. Fantuan, a Vancouver-based company, has been working on replicating the experience of Chinese food delivery platforms in the West for the past nine years. Recently, it raised some fresh capital to further advance its goal -- bringing authentic Chinese food to people around the world.

  • The best power banks for 2024

    With so many battery packs on the market right now, we tested out a bunch to see which are worth your money.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: 12-team playoff

    Today's edition includes what a 12-team playoff would have looked like, the man who "completed football," a new way to play golf, and so much more.

  • The Morning After: The first trailer for GTA 6 has landed

    The biggest news stories this morning: DJI Osmo Pocket 3 review, The cheapest Tesla car won’t qualify for full federal tax credit from January 1, ChatGPT says asking it to repeat words forever violates its terms.

  • NFL Power Rankings: A great team this season? It always has been the 49ers

    There's no question about the best team in the NFL after Sunday.

  • AI invades 'word of the year' lists at Oxford, Cambridge and Merriam-Webster

    Few would disagree that 2023 was, in the world of technology at least, dominated by artificial intelligence. The dictionaries have taken note in their "word of the year" lists, and notably all the AI-related words they highlight are, in fact, existing words that have been appropriated and regurgitated with new meanings. Cambridge's word is "hallucinate," which is of course the habit of generative AI models like ChatGPT to invent anything from dates to entire people rather than admit it doesn't know.