Meta Is Introducing AI Large Language Model Called ‘Llama’

1
Kurt Wagner and Dina Bass
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. introduced a research tool for building artificial intelligence-based chatbots and other products, seeking to create a buzz for its own technology in a field lately focused on internet rivals Google and Microsoft Corp.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The tool, LLaMA, is Meta’s latest entry in the realm of large language models, which “have shown a lot of promise in generating text, having conversations, summarizing written material and more complicated tasks like solving math theorems or predicting protein structures,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in an Instagram post on Friday.

For now LLaMA isn’t in use in Meta’s products, which include social networks Facebook and Instagram, according to a spokesperson. The company plans to make the technology available to AI researchers.

“Meta is committed to this open model of research,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Large language models are massive AI systems that suck up enormous volumes of digital text — from news articles, social media posts or other internet sources — and use that written material to train software that predicts and generates content on its own when given a prompt or query. The models can be used for tasks like writing essays, composing tweets, generating chatbot conversations and suggesting computer programming code.

The technology has become popular, and controversial, in recent months as more companies have started to build them and introduce tests of products based on the models, spotlighting a new area of competition among tech giants. Microsoft is investing billions in OpenAI, the maker of GPT-3, the large language model that runs the ChatGPT chatbot. The software maker this month unveiled a test version of its Bing search engine running on OpenAI’s chat technology, which raised immediate concerns over its sometimes-inappropriate responses.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google has a model called LaMDA, or Language Model for Dialogue Applications. The internet search and advertising leader is testing a chat-based, AI-powered search product called Bard, which also still has some glitches.

Meta previously launched a large language model called OPT-175B, but LLaMA is a newer and more advanced system. Another model Meta released late last year, Galactica, was quickly pulled back after researchers discovered it was routinely sharing biased or inaccurate information with people who used it.

Zuckerberg has made AI a top priority inside the company, often talking about its importance to improving Meta’s products on earnings conference calls and in interviews. While LLaMA is not being used in Meta products now, it’s possible that it will be in the future. Meta for now relies on AI for all kinds of functions, including content moderation and ranking material that appears in user feeds.

Making the LLaMA model open-source allows outsiders to see more clearly how the system works, tweak it to their needs and collaborate on related projects. Last year, Big Science and Hugging Face released BLOOM, an open-source LLM that was intended to make this kind of technology more accessible.

Read more: ChatGPT Reignites the Search Wars Between Google and Microsoft

--With assistance from Sarah Frier.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lemonade Stock Went Sour Today

    Shares of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were falling two days after the "insurtech" company posted solid results in its fourth-quarter earnings report. Today, the culprit seemed to be rising interest rates after a hotter-than-expected inflation report, which sparked a broad sell-off in the stock market. As a result, Lemonade stock was down 3.9% as of 11:53 a.m. ET.

  • Tesla to base new engineering headquarters in California

    Tesla to base new engineering headquarters in California

  • AI Stock: Is AI Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What C3.ai Earnings, Charts Show

    Artificial intelligence is transforming industries, from defense and utilities to healthcare and retail. Will C3.ai lead the multibillion-dollar change?

  • Inside Kim Kardashian’s Growing Real Estate Portfolio

    The reality star and entrepreneur has racked up a collection of luxury homes and has even enlisted Tadao Ando and Kengo Kuma to design for her

  • Bond strategists ratchet up U.S. Treasury yield forecasts: Reuters Poll

    Bond strategists have boosted their U.S. benchmark Treasury yield forecasts only a month after taking an axe to them, as the chances of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve this year have faded, a Reuters poll showed. Bond market trading often gets reflected in subsequent yield forecasts, but such abrupt changes of direction in just a couple of months in a survey that tends to capture incremental change underscores the potential for volatility this year. It also shows how concerned market strategists have become about the likelihood the decline in U.S. inflation - it has dropped sharply from multi-decade peaks last year - may stall at a level well above the Fed's 2% target.

  • Only sanctions and seizure will fix the scandal of multinationals staying in Russia

    It is too expensive to get out, according to the tobacco giant Philip Morris. It is too complex, according to the French hotels conglomerate Accor, and risks enriching local oligarchs. Or it is impossible to find a lawyer, or transfer staff, or the chief executive's dog ate the paperwork, according to multinationals ranging from the normally sanctimonious Unilever to BAT. Carlsberg has even raised the possibility of going back one day, once it finally gets around to selling its unit in the count

  • The Waitlist to Pay $14.99 for Facebook Is Now Open

    Meta Platforms has started rolling out its verification service and people on a rival platform are asking just one question. For just $11.99 per month on a desktop and $14.99 per month on the mobile app, Meta Verified will offer users a blue badge, extra impersonation protection against fraudulent accounts, and direct access to customer support. "This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.

  • 3 Top Ranked Oil and Gas Stocks for Investors to Buy Today

    Over the last year, energy has been the best performing sector in the market. High oil prices have been the major catalyst pushing energy stocks higher, and there are several factors keeping prices elevated

  • More than 110,000 tech-sector employees have lost their jobs since the start of 2023

    More than 110,000 global technology-sector employees have been laid off since the start of 2023, according to data compiled by the website Layoffs.fyi. The website’s tally of 2023 global tech layoffs has more than quadrupled since mid-January.

  • China Restricts Access to ChatGPT: Report. These Stocks Plunge.

    Tencent Holding (ticker: TCEHY) and Alibaba (BABA) affiliate Ant Group were both told by Chinese regulators to restrict access to ChatGPT services on their platforms, either directly or via third parties, Nikkei Asia reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Stocks which had been driven up as Chinese investors looked to join in the market frenzy around AI suffered. Chinese companies are racing to launch domestic alternatives to ChatGPT, which could prove more palatable to the country’s authorities.

  • Big Tech hit $1.5 trillion in sales last year, but the days of mega growth seem to be over

    It's looking like 2021 was the peak growth year for Big Tech and any profit growth currently projected for 2023 is going to be fueled by cost cuts.

  • Meta rolls out new language model amid Big Tech's AI push

    (Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc said on Friday it was releasing a new large language model based on artificial intelligence (AI) aimed at the research community, becoming the latest company to join the AI race. The battle to dominate the AI technology space, which until recently existed in the background, kicked off late last year with the launch of Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT and prompted tech heavyweights from Alphabet Inc to China's Baidu Inc to create their own offerings. Meta's LLaMA, short for Large Language Model Meta AI, will be available under non-commercial license to researchers and entities affiliated with government, civil society, and academia, it said in a blog.

  • Investors Are Dumping Equities and Cash Amid Fears of Hawkish Fed, BofA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are dumping equities and cash alike in favor of bonds as they position for the risk that the Federal Reserve persists with hawkish policy moves, Bank of America Corp. strategists said.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe Wo

  • Domino's Pizza Delivery Problems Drag Down Papa John's Shares, Too

    (Bloomberg) -- Domino’s Pizza Inc. tumbled the most in more than a decade as delivery woes and softening demand caused fourth-quarter sales to fall short of Wall Street expectations and led management to cut targets for revenue growth. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick DismissalPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Send

  • Early access, free ride photos: Disney World, Disneyland roll out changes for guests

    The new changes are mean to address pain points previously expressed by Disney World and Disneyland guests.

  • Apple deals are here with major savings on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and more

    Tech junkies rejoice as we've found the best Apple deals on laptops, earbuds, tablets and more.

  • Rolls-Royce Surges After CEO Vows Higher Returns in Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc surged the most in more than two years after new Chief Executive Officer Tufan Erginbilgic embarked on a strategic review, saying the UK engineering firm has underperformed financially for years.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Russian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarPutin Says

  • Ocasio-Cortez Says It’s ‘Critical’ Japan Moves Forward with LGBTQ Rights

    (Bloomberg) -- US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pressed her Japanese counterparts to move forward on LGBTQ rights ahead of the Group of Seven summit in May, even as she praised the country’s investment in infrastructure.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeChina Calls for Cease-Fire as War in Ukraine

  • Hostess Brands earnings: ‘We continue to see a resilient consumer,’ CEO says

    Hostess Brands CEO Andy Callahan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, the impact of inflation on pricing, growth, and the outlook for Hostess Brands.

  • Sledders Enjoy Snow Day in San Francisco Bay Area

    A widespread storm brought rain and snow to California on Friday, February 24, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued winter weather warnings and travel advisories.Bart Giordano said he filmed this video on Friday morning as kids rode sleds down a snowy hill in Los Gatos, in the San Francisco Bay Area.The NWS warned that precipitation would complicate travel in the Bay Area and urged drivers to take caution amid the “hazardous conditions.”A freeze warning was in effect for Los Gatos until Saturday morning. Credit: Bart Giordano via Storyful