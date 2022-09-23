Meta is desperate to fight back against Apple’s privacy changes

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·5 min read

Meta (META) is having a rough year. The company’s stock price is down 57% year-to-date, torpedoing CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s personal wealth to the tune of $72 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.

While the macroeconomic climate is hammering the entire tech industry, Meta and other tech companies that rely on ad-based revenue face a unique headwind — Apple’s (AAPL) massive privacy shakeup called App Tracking Transparency.

The feature, which allows users to determine if they want apps to track them across the web, is expected to cut $10 billion out of Meta’s revenue this year, the company said in February. Now the company is being accused of trying to circumvent the feature and violating state and federal data collection laws in a proposed class action lawsuit in California.

Apple’s privacy changes have dealt a crushing blow to Meta’s bottom line, but that’s not the company’s only problem. The growth of TikTok has the social media giant scrambling to reinvent Instagram to appeal to Gen Z. The main Facebook app, meanwhile, has completely lost its edge with the younger set.

These issues have created a swirling vortex of awfulness that Meta is trying to escape. And it hopes its gamble on the metaverse will be its savior.

How Meta is allegedly collecting data on the sites you visit

Apple’s App Tracking Transparency is a setting that asks if you want to allow an app to track your movements across the web and other apps. Apps and websites do this all the time. I was searching for vintage game consoles on eBay (EBAY), and ads for old Nintendos (NTDOY) and PlayStations (SONY) started popping up on various sites I visited.

The idea is that by tracking users across the web, companies like Meta can build better profiles of consumer groups and use them to help advertisers more precisely target their ads at the people they hope will buy their products.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 15: Mark Zuckerberg, via video, speaks at Into the Metaverse: Creators, Commerce and Connection during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 15, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Samantha Burkardt/Getty Images for SXSW)
Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Into the Metaverse: Creators, Commerce and Connection during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 15, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Samantha Burkardt/Getty Images for SXSW)

Opting out of being tracked, though, cuts off that access for apps, making it more difficult for advertisers to reach specific customers. As a result, those advertisers might focus their campaigns elsewhere. Meta isn’t the only company that’s been hurt by Apple’s privacy actions. Snap has also cited it as a partial reason for some of the company’s difficulties with declining advertising revenue.

According to the suit, filed on behalf of Facebook users and citing research by Felix Krause, Meta is skirting users’ wishes not to be tracked by collecting data from websites they visit using its apps’ built-in browsers.

For instance, let’s say you click on a link to go to a news site’s Instagram page and click the link in its bio to read an article. Once you select a story to read, it opens in Instagram’s built-in browser. That, Krause and the suit allege, is when Meta injects its own bit of code into the sites and is able to collect data about what you’ve been looking at.

Meta denied any wrongdoing in a statement to Yahoo Finance, saying, “These allegations are without merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously. We have carefully designed our in-app browser to respect users' privacy choices, including how data may be used for ads.”

Meta is throwing everything at the wall

Zuckerberg and company aren’t just worried about Apple’s privacy changes, though. The company is also facing its biggest competition in years with the rise of TikTok. Meta has been so obsessed with tackling the challenge that TikTok has thrown its way that it is reworking Instagram to more closely resemble the short-form video app.

The changes haven’t quite won over users. A test version of the app was pilloried by users, including Kim Kardashian, so much that Instagram chief Adam Mosseri released a public statement saying that the company wouldn’t put that version of the software live. He did, however, explain that Instagram will continue its push toward short-form video.

Meta has plenty of reasons to be anxious about the competition. The company is losing its edge when it comes to its appeal with teens, according to surveys by both Piper Sandler and Pew Research Center.

It’s not just Instagram that the company is changing. In July, Meta announced major changes to the main Facebook app, adding Home and Feeds tabs. Home is meant to ape the kind of discovery engine that powers TikTok, providing a means for users to find new accounts to follow, while Feeds is where they’ll find posts from friends and family.

Of course, there’s also Meta’s big push into the metaverse, which it unveiled last October along with its rebranding. The effort, however, is draining money from Meta’s coffers, and is expected to continue to do so for years to come.

Investors don’t seem to care about Facebook’s metaverse efforts, either. Just check out its stock price trajectory over the last year, and you can see the collapse start the same day the company announced that Apple’s changes were becoming a multibillion-dollar problem.

And, unfortunately for Meta, it doesn’t look like that’s going to change anytime soon.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance's Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Click here for the latest technology business news, reviews, and useful articles on tech and gadgets

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Meta reportedly aims to cut costs by 10% within the next several months

    Meta is reportedly planning on reducing its workforce in an effort to cut costs&nbsp;

  • Euro-Area Economic Downturn Deepens as Inflation Curbs Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Private-sector activity in the euro zone contracted for a third month as record inflation erodes demand and force some firms to limit production.Most Read from BloombergBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomyBarring m

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P end down for third day as growth concerns weigh on tech

    The Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed lower on Thursday, falling for a third straight session as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve's latest aggressive move to rein in inflation by selling growth stocks including technology companies. The Fed lifted rates by an expected 75 basis points on Wednesday and signaled a longer trajectory for policy rates than markets had priced in, fuelling fears of further volatility in stock and bond trading in a year that has already seen bear markets in both asset classes. As of Friday, the S&P 500's estimated earnings growth for the third quarter is at 5%, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Japan to loosen travel restrictions imposed during pandemic

    Japan’s strict border restrictions will be loosened next month, the prime minister announced Thursday, allowing tourists to easily enter for the first time since the start of the pandemic. In a news conference at the foot of Central Park in New York, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said independent tourists would again be welcomed as of Oct. 11, not just those traveling with authorized groups. A cap on the number of tourists who are granted entry — which has been gradually increased this year — will be nixed altogether.

  • Ford Breaks Ground At $5.6B Complex In Tennessee Inching Closer To Its EV Goals, Set To Add 6K Jobs

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) broke ground at its $5.6 billion BlueOval City complex in Tennessee, getting closer toward its goal to sell 2 million electric vehicles annually by late 2026. BlueOval City will likely build advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln EVs in 2025. It also includes the F-150 Lightning and a second battery-electric pickup, TechCrunch reports. BlueOval City is Ford's largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company's 119-year history. Overall, the $11.4 billi

  • NFL selects Apple Music as Super Bowl halftime sponsor

    Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer joins the Live show to discuss Apple Music replacing Pepsi as the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime sponsor.

  • Apple: A Worst Case Technical Story

    I had only been at my home computer for an hour this Friday morning writing for Real Money, but a growing number of subscribers are asking about my technical view of Apple . Prices have failed at the underside of the cresting 50-day and 200-day moving averages this month. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has declined from the middle of August and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has crossed below the zero line for a sell signal.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Airbnb (ABNB) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Airbnb (ABNB) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Lumen Technologies (LUMN) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Markets: XRP soars 23%, Bitcoin holds above US$19,000, Ether gains

    Bitcoin continued trading above US$19,000 in Friday afternoon trading in Asia. Ether rose along with most of the top 10 coins by market capitalization following the completion of the first phase of Cardano’s Vasil hard fork. XRP led gains with its price soaring over 20% in the past 24 hours. See related article: Markets: Cryptocurrencies […]

  • Implied Volatility Surging for Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to Ares Capital (ARCC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Why Apple Stock Slumped Friday Morning -- but Shouldn't Have

    The broader market indexes were caught in a downdraft, which no doubt contributed to the iPhone maker's slump. Earlier this month, Apple announced the latest version of its popular earbuds, the second generation of the AirPods Pro. It's worth noting that Apple's commitment to technological innovation has helped it take a majority share of the U.S. headphone market.

  • Dow's lower low triggers Dow Theory sell signal

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average's 767-point tumble in afternoon trading Friday, to break down below the June 17 closing low (29,888.78), not only showed that the bear market was alive and kicking, it also triggered a sell signal based on the century-old Dow Theory of market analysis. The Dow's fresh low, coupled with a series of lower closing highs since the Dow's Jan . 4 record close of 36,799.65, confirms the

  • FedEx needs to deliver on cost-cut plan as investor patience wanes -analysts say

    (Reuters) -FedEx Corp's new chief executive must show he can play catch up on costs without further eroding service, Wall Street analysts said on Friday, after the global delivery company laid out plans to slash up to $2.7 billion in expenses for fiscal 2023. FedEx's plan announced on Thursday escalates pressure on CEO Raj Subramaniam to address internal missteps and adjust to a darkening global economy that hammered the company's fiscal first-quarter profits. Some analysts said they are no longer giving the CEO - who succeeded FedEx founder Fred Smith in June - the benefit of the doubt.

  • Apple iPhone 14 ‘targeting those who upgraded 3, 4, 5 years ago,’ IDC VP says

    IDC Europe Vice President, Data & Analytics Francisco Jeronimo joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Apple's latest products and the outlook for iPhone demand.

  • Facebook and Zuckerberg Make Painful Decisions

    Facebook is starting to look like a shadow of its former self. The market capitalization of the owner of Instagram and WhatsApp is now only $383 billion, the lowest level Mark Zuckerberg's empire has reached since 2019. At that time Facebook was mired in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

  • Prudential Financial Weighs Buying Stake in China’s ABC Life, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Prudential Financial Inc. is considering buying a minority stake in ABC Life Insurance Co., the insurer controlled by Chinese state-owned Agricultural Bank of China Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.The US insurer is working with a financial adviser as it evaluates making an offer for the stake, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The stake sale in Beijing-based ABC Life has also drawn interest from other financial instituti

  • Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has plunged by more than $70B this year — the most among the 500 richest people. Here are 3 big reasons it could sink even more

    Could his losses be your gain?

  • Hurricane Fiona batters Bermuda and heads toward eastern Canada

    Hurricane Fiona batters Bermuda and heads toward eastern Canada

  • Mississippi State coach Mike Leach questions how Texas spent $280,000 on Arch Manning's visit

    Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach questioned on his radio show if Texas really spent $280,000 on a recruiting visit featuring Arch Manning.