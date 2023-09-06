Meta joins other major tech forms in ordering workers back to the office

TechCrunch
India has warned its citizens of an advanced malware targeting Android users, capable of accessing sensitive data and allowing hackers control over infected devices. The Controller General of Defence Accounts, a department in India's Defense Ministry, released the advisory on the Remote Access Trojan called DogeRAT, originally brought to notice by the cybersecurity startup CloudSEK. The note said the malware, targeting Android users primarily located in India, is distributed via social media and messaging platforms as legitimate apps such as ChatGPT, Opera Mini and even as "premium versions" of YouTube, Netflix and Instagram.