Meta to Lay Off Thousands of Staff From This Week, WSJ Says

Meta to Lay Off Thousands of Staff From This Week, WSJ Says
9
Shiyin Chen
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is planning to begin layoffs that will affect thousands of workers from this week, Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The job cuts could come as early as Wednesday, the newspaper said. The company has already told employees to cancel non-essential travel from this week, according to the report.

Meta shares rose 3.8% to $94.20 as trading got underway in New York on Monday. The stock has declined about 73% for the year through Friday.

Read more about how the Silicon Valley job cuts are no panacea for stock prices

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg in September outlined plans to reorganize teams and reduce headcount for the first time, following a sharp slowdown in growth at the parent of Facebook and Instagram. Zuckerberg said then that Meta will likely be smaller in 2023 than it was this year.

The layoffs come as Meta struggles with growing losses and as it invests heavily in developing its metaverse business.

“Meta may seek at least $3 billion to $4 billion in opex reductions through layoffs and fixed-cost cuts to bring its view closer to the lower end of its expense guidance of $96 billion to $101 billion,” Bloomberg Intelligence Analyst Mandeep Singh wrote in a note on Monday.

The cuts will add to already mounting job losses in Silicon Valley. Twitter Inc. last week slashed nearly 3,700 positions after Elon Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform. Other companies that have also reduced their workforce or announced plans to include ridehailing firm Lyft Inc. and hard drive maker Seagate Technology Holdings Plc.

A spokesman for Meta declined to comment to the WSJ.

(Updates shares in third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook parent Meta planning massive layoffs this week: report

    Facebook parent Meta is reportedly planning to lay off thousands of workers this week as the company's stock price has dropped 73% so far this year.

  • Facebook parent Meta reportedly planning large-scale layoffs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Meta is planning to begin large-scale layoffs this week.

  • 10 Meta Investors Lose $211 Billion On Mark Zuckerberg's Madness

    Who could slow down Mark Zuckerberg's costly plan to pivot Meta Platforms into the metaverse? It's going to have to be one of the investors holding the biggest losses.

  • Apple Trims New iPhone Output by 3 Million Units as Demand Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. expects to produce at least 3 million fewer iPhone 14 handsets than originally anticipated this year, according to people familiar with its plans.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysCOP27 Latest: Germany’s Scholz Accused of ‘Energy Colonialism’Elon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Seco

  • Meta Stock Jumps On Report of 'Large Scale' Job Cuts After Disappointing Q3

    Meta Platforms could unveil the biggest job cuts in its 18-year history later this week, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

  • The fintech layoffs just keep on coming

    Sadly, it felt like we got news of layoff after layoff. Chime confirmed that it is letting go of 12% of its employees. This equals about 160 people. According to an internal memo obtained by TechCrunch, Chime co-founder Chris Britt said that the move was one of many that would help the company thrive “regardless of market conditions.”

  • Trump-Tied SPAC Gains as Investors Leap at Presidential Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors snapped up shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp., the blank-check firm set to merge with Donald Trump’s social media company, after the former president hinted at plans to make another bid for the White House.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysCOP27 Latest: Germany’s Scholz Accused of ‘Energy Colonia

  • Democrats Are Getting Help in Tight Senate Races From Split-Ticket Voting

    (Bloomberg) -- Voters are picking and choosing between candidates on their state ballots, recent polling suggests, splitting their tickets between Democrats and Republicans in a way that’s helping struggling Democratic Senate candidates.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysCOP27 Latest: Germany’s Scholz Accused of ‘Energy Colonial

  • Fed ‘Hasn’t Accomplished Anything’ on Labor Market, Dudley Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve “hasn’t accomplished anything” in loosening the US labor market even after four consecutive 75-basis-point hikes, former New York Fed President Bill Dudley said.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysCOP27 Latest: Germany’s Scholz Accused of ‘Energy Colonialism’Elon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job C

  • Walgreens-backed VillageMD to buy Summit Health in $9 billion deal

    Private equity firm Warburg Pincus-backed Summit Health runs an independent physician-run medical groups, and also operates CityMD, which acts as alternatives to hospital emergency department visits. Walgreens said on Monday will invest $3.5 billion through an even mix of debt and equity to support the acquisition, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. The deal will also feature investments from health insurer Cigna Corp's healthcare unit Evernorth, which will also become a minority owner in VillageMD.

  • Blue Apron stock tanks following wider-than-expected earnings loss

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Brad Smith discuss third-quarter earnings and the stock's performance since its IPO.

  • Vulcan Value Partners is Bullish on Salesforce (CRM)

    Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm has five strategies, trailing their benchmark indexes in the third quarter of 2022. The fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned -7.3% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned -14.4% net, Focus Composite returned […]

  • How to Use ETFs to Create a Fixed-Income Portfolio

    ETFs have made it easier for investors and their advisers to fine-tune their fixed-income positioning.

  • Cathie Wood Offloads Nvidia Ahead of Third-Quarter Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is once again offloading shares in her long-time favorite Nvidia Corp., as a slight rebound emerged ahead of the company’s earnings.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysCOP27 Latest: Germany’s Scholz Accused of ‘Energy Colonialism’Elon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekHer fl

  • Meta Platforms Braces for Large-Scale Layoffs: WSJ

    The layoffs are expected to affect many thousands of employees and an announcement is planned to come as soon as Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says US Midterms Set to Fuel Stock Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should stay bullish on equities ahead of this week’s US midterm elections, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson, the top-ranked strategist who correctly predicted this year’s slump in stocks.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysCOP27 Latest: Germany’s Scholz Accused of ‘Energy Colonialism’Elon Musk

  • World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?

    Check out the latest 2022 World Cup rankings, as we rank the teams 32-1 based on their chances of winning it all in Qatar.

  • Goldman Sachs lowers S&P 500 earnings estimates through 2024

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Goldman Sachs lowering their S&P 500 earnings estimates through 2024.

  • 3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever

    It's time to focus on companies that have proven records of creating long-term value for investors.

  • At US$261, Is Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Worth Looking At Closely?

    Netflix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NFLX ) led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks...