Meta lays off thousands, FTX collapses, and Twitter has a very weird week

Twitter had a week so strange that it could easily make up this entire newsletter, so we'll keep to the bullet points:

  • Last week Elon laid off a huge chunk of the company. This week, some of those who were let go were reportedly asked to come back.

  • Twitter started giving blue verified checkmarks to anyone who'd pay $8. Things got chaotic fast.

  • Twitter rolled out a new, second checkmark for "Official" accounts. And then got rid of them. And then...brought them back?

  • By Friday morning, after fake "verified" accounts popped up for everything from companies to athletes to politicians, Twitter paused the $8 verification badge program.

  • A number of execs quit — to the point where the exits perked the ears of the FTC.

  • Elon reportedly told Twitter employees that "bankruptcy isn't out of the question" for the company.

FTX collapses: Once one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world, FTX effectively exploded this week. It briefly looked like competitor Binance would step in to acquire FTX, only for Binance to take one look at FTX's books and back out almost immediately. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has since resigned, and the company has filed for bankruptcy.

Meta layoffs: Meta — the parent company behind Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp — laid off 13% of its workforce this week. With a worldwide headcount of around 87,000 employees, that works out to over eleven thousand roles cut.

Gmail will no longer let you go back to old Gmail: Don't like the new look that Gmail started rolling out back in July? Bad news. While users could previously revert to the old design, the Gmail team announced this week that the new design will be the "standard experience" for all within weeks.

Google finds exploits in Samsung phones: "Google says it has evidence that a commercial surveillance vendor was exploiting three zero-day security vulnerabilities found in newer Samsung smartphones," writes Zack Whittaker. "The chained vulnerabilities allow an attacker to gain kernel read and write privileges as the root user, and ultimately expose a device’s data."

