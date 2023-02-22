Meta loses bid to toss $175 million verdict in streaming patent case

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos
1
Blake Brittain
·1 min read

By Blake Brittain

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Austin, Texas on Tuesday rejected a request by Meta Platforms Inc's to throw out a $175 million jury patent verdict for walkie-talkie app maker Voxer Inc.

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel's decision leaves intact the jury's finding that Meta's Facebook Live and Instagram Live live-streaming technology infringed two Voxer patents related to video streaming and messaging. Meta can still appeal the verdict to a higher court.

Representatives for Meta and Voxer did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

San Francisco-based Voxer's 2020 lawsuit said its representatives disclosed its patented technology to Meta, which was then Facebook, when the companies met in 2012 about a potential collaboration.

Voxer said Facebook cut it off from key features of the social media platform in 2013 and misused its technology in Facebook Live and Instagram Live, which launched in 2015 and 2016.

A jury found last September that Meta infringed the two patents, which relate to a method for streaming video and infrastructure for a video-messaging service, and awarded Voxer $174.5 million in royalty damages.

Meta asked the court to overturn the verdict or hold a new trial. It raised several arguments, including that a reasonable jury could not have found infringement, the patents were invalid, the damages were unjustified, and Voxer's lawyer had made "inappropriate comments" that biased the jury against Meta.

Yeakel denied Meta's requests Tuesday and said there was enough evidence to support the jury's verdict.

The case is Voxer Inc v. Meta Platforms Inc, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, No. 1:20-cv-00655.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

Recommended Stories

  • WWE leaning in to social media ahead of possible sale

    WWE, an organization that is already king of the ring on social media, will attempt to expand its online presence this year with the $6.5 billion sports entertainment company hinting that it may put itself up for sale. WWE surpassed 20 million followers on its flagship TikTok account during its most recent quarter, the first sports league to do so, and it's launching three international TikTok accounts after the WWE Español TikTok handle reached nearly 2 million followers in its first year, according to the company. The company's YouTube channel topped 92 million subscribers in the fourth quarter, making it one of only 10 channels on the platform to surpass the 90 million subscriber mark, according to Paul Levesque, the company's chief content officer and director who wrestled under the name Triple H.

  • ‘Now or never’: Young Nigerians pin hopes on key election

    Frustrated by high unemployment and worsening violence, many younger Nigerians are flocking to a candidate outside the political mainstream in this month’s presidential election. Despite being Africa’s largest economy and and one of its top oil producers, Nigeria is in economic crisis. Nigeria’s election commission extended the deadline to collect the cards by two weeks in response.

  • Amazon stock drop has workers facing pay squeeze

    Corporate employees for tech-giant Amazon will see a 15-50% drop in salaries in 2023 due to the stock’s underperformance in 2022.

  • Woman, 85, killed by alligator

    An 85-year-old woman was killed by an alligator while trying to save her dog at a senior living community on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

  • Chemomab Therapeutics stock soars after FDA clears IND for SSc treatment

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) shot up 46.9% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the Israel-based biotechnology company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to evaluate its systemic sclerosis (SSc) treatment, CM-101.

  • Car riddled with bullets in overnight shooting in Lynn

    Police are investigating a shooting in Lynn, Massachusetts. The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Memorial Park Avenue. Yellow crime tape could be seen surrounding a silver Nissan Altima. The car had several visible bullet holes in its body panels. No information was immediately available about injuries or the circumstances of the shooting.

  • Analysis-U.S. stocks’ early-year rally is melting away as Treasury yields surge

    Cracks are widening in an early-year rally in stocks, as rising Treasury yields bolster the allure of bonds and skew equity valuations. For weeks, stocks have largely withstood a rise in Treasury yields that has come amid signs that the Federal Reserve may have to raise rates higher than expected to cool the economy and tame inflation. Six-month Treasuries, for example, are at their highest in nearly 16 years, offering investors 5.02% on an asset many consider far safer than stocks.

  • Air Force expands cancer review of nuclear missile personnel

    The Air Force's review of cancers among its nuclear missile corps will include all personnel who worked on, guarded, supported or operated the nation’s ground-based warheads, Air Force Global Strike Command announced Wednesday. Nine officers who had worked as missileers — the airmen who launch the warheads from underground silos and control centers — at Montana’s Malmstrom Air Force Base were diagnosed with with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, Lt. Col. Daniel Sebeck of U.S. Space Force reported last month in a briefing obtained by The Associated Press.

  • The Bachelor Goes Virtual After Zach Shallcross Tests Positive for COVID: 'We Made the Most of It'

    Host Jesse Palmer said Zach "was absolutely crushed" upon learning the news while in London during Monday night's episode

  • Spice maker McCormick sees 'pushback' from retailers on price increases -CEO

    BOCA RATON, Fla (Reuters) -Cholula maker McCormick & Company Inc is looking to hike prices on its spices and hot sauces but is getting "pushback" on the increases, CEO Lawrence Kurzius said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday. Kurzius, speaking on the sidelines of the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference, said the "pushback on this is in line with the pushback (on) the last round" of price hikes the Frank's RedHot sauce maker introduced last year. Retailers including Walmart , the world's largest, have said that they are concerned about further price increases from consumer products companies, after largely passing them on following once-in-a-generation levels of inflation.

  • Mortgage demand plunges as rates take off and buyers flee

    Mortgage applications fell 13.3% in the latest week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is 6.62%.

  • Preventable injuries are killing America's children. But some are more at risk than others.

    Experts say pediatric injuries are a public health crisis, but more data is needed to understand where kids are most in danger and why.

  • Drone delivering muffins crashes, sparking fight between Georgia neighbors

    Oconee County deputies were called to Colham Ferry Road in reference to a man flying his drone over another neighbor’s house.

  • Steve Bannon's ex-lawyers sue him over nearly $500,000 in unpaid legal bills

    The law firm represented Stephen Bannon when he defied the January 6 committee's subpoena and wa charged over a border wall fundraising scheme.

  • Vietnam factory making Nike, Adidas to cut thousands of jobs

    A factory in Vietnam that produces Nike and Adidas products announced thousands of layoffs, Reuters reported Tuesday. It plans to cut 6,000 jobs at its Ho Chi Minh City plant, citing weak demand. Officials said 3,000 jobs will be slashed and another 3,000 labor contracts will not be renewed at the factory that acts as one of Ho Chi Minh City’s largest employers with 50,000 workers.

  • Britain is barely working. Now it wants to work less

    Should we really believe a study which claims a four-day week can increase productivity, so much so that company revenue increases by a third? That is the claim made by authors of a study into a pilot project in which 61 companies and other organisations agreed to try to cut working hours by 20 per cent but to maintain output at least the same level. Six months into the trial, 56 employers say they will be continuing with the arrangement and 18 have said they have made it permanent.

  • Kyocera’s president says Biden’s chip controls will tank Chinese manufacturing: ‘Producing in China and exporting abroad is no longer viable’

    Hideo Tanimoto, president of Kyocera, said tensions between Washington and Beijing will make it difficult to export goods made in China.

  • Compassion fatigue explains why coworkers everywhere are so cranky. Here’s how to fix it

    For many, compassion fatigue is a temporary state in which your body and mind are begging to recharge.

  • Elon Musk's lawyers are making closing arguments in a trial over his $56 billion pay package that could be decided as soon as today

    The drummer of a heavy metal band alleged Elon Musk's pay package goes "beyond the bounds of reasonable judgment." He sued to get the plan rescinded.

  • US Supreme Court Refuses To Reject $302M Judgment Against Johnson & Johnson Over Pelvic Mesh Marketing

    The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) regarding a $302 million judgment in a lawsuit brought by California, accusing the company of concealing the risks of its pelvic mesh products. J&J had argued to the Supreme Court that state consumer protection laws like California's are too vague, exposing companies to unpredictable state lawsuits, Reuters reported JNJ said the Supreme Court's rejection of the case will lead to continued "uneven, unclear, and unfair enforcem